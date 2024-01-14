Home page politics

Press Split

Police try to hold back supporters of Guatemala's elected President Arévalo as they protest outside Congress in Guatemala City against a delay in the start of the legislative session. © Santiago Billy/AP

He has been elected for months, but is still not president: Bernardo Arévalo has announced that he will fight corruption in Ecuador. Some judges are trying to prevent him from taking office.

Guatemala City – In Guatemala, internal disputes and formal issues in the outgoing Congress delayed the inauguration of the new president, Bernardo Arévalo, for several hours. Despite massive resistance from influential circles and last-minute delays, the Social Democrat was due to take his oath of office that evening (local time) as the successor to the conservative head of state Alejandro Giammattei.

The 65-year-old Bernardo Arévalo is the son of the country's first democratically elected president, Juan José Arévalo (1945-1951), and has promised to fight widespread corruption in Guatemala. Since the former diplomat's surprise election victory last August, the attorney general's office and some judges have tried to annul the elections and prevent Arévalo from taking office. dpa