He sport has come to be considered ‘Activity of general interest’, behind the approval in Congress of a Non-Law Proposal presented by the PSOE. All groups voted in favor and Vox abstained.

The declaration is the consequence of a request presented by the Spanish Sports Association (ADESP) and España Activa (chaired by former Secretary of State Jaime Lissavetzky). According José Hidalgo, president of ADESP, will have “a direct benefit” from areas such as legal, fiscal, administrative or sports.

For Juan Luis Soto, spokesman for Culture and Sports of the PSOE in the lower house, when it is considered the sport of general interest, there is “a giant stride” that comes after inclusion in the recovery plan, transformation and resilience after the pandemic as one of the ten ‘lever-policies’, after the sector also had a voice in the Commission for Reconstruction Works that was developed in Congress.