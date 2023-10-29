Congresswoman Greene: Ukraine depends on the United States, but continues to ask for more money

Ukraine depends on various amounts of support from the United States, but Kyiv continues to ask for more money. Republican House of Representatives member Marjorie Taylor Greene spoke about this in social network X.

“Ukraine relies entirely on US support and continues to ask for even more money from American taxpayers,” she noted in the post.

Green also emphasized that she has always voted against financing Kyiv. Now she plans to do the same with the allocation of aid to Israel, since the United States needs to help its citizens, and not solve the problems of the rest of the world.

Earlier, Marjorie Taylor Greene said that the mental health of Americans is more important than Ukraine, and called on the government to spend money on the well-being of its citizens instead of the needs of Kyiv. The congresswoman recalled that Washington sends Ukraine one billion dollars a month.

She added that the hard-earned money of US taxpayers should be spent on solving the problems of its people.