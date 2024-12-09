The Education, Vocational Training and Sports Commission of the Congress of Deputies will debate and vote this Wednesday on a non-law proposition recorded by the Socialist Parliamentary Group on bullying of students with disabilities and, particularly, intellectual disabilities.

The initiative of the socialists, reported by Europa Press, urges the Government to adopt measures to fight against the phenomenon of bullying, especially that suffered by children with disabilities, particularly intellectual disability“for which it is necessary that educational administrations reinforce and adapt, when necessary, the action protocols.”

Likewise, it demands that the Executive promote actions to raise awareness among the population in general and the educational community in particular, about the importance of living together in diversity.

Specialized care and measures

The text warns that bullying in people with disabilities «It is a serious problem that requires specialized attention and specific measures to prevent it. and address it effectively. “It is essential to work together to create safe, inclusive and respectful school environments for all people,” he adds.









Among the measures that can help prevent and address bullying, the socialist group highlights awareness and education, to raise awareness among students, teachers and the entire educational community about disability and promote empathy and respect towards people with disabilities, as well as “clear” policies and protocols, since schools “must have clear anti-bullying policies that include specific measures to address bullying of people with disabilities”which may include reporting procedures, early intervention, and consequences for harassers.

Individualized support

The initiative also includes the need for individualized support, since people with disabilities “may need additional support to face harassment situations.” This may include the participation of specialized personnel, such as social work professionals, psychology professionals, student assistants, as well as adaptations in the school environment to ensure their safety and well-being.

Finally, socialists propose promoting an inclusive school environment where allpeople feel valued and accepted can help prevent bullying, which may involve activities that promote interaction between students with and without disabilities, as well as the celebration of diversity in all its forms.

“The prevention of bullying in people with disabilities requires a joint effort from the school community, families and others,” the non-law proposal concludes in its explanatory memorandum.

The Education, Vocational Training and Sports Commission held this week will also debate and vote on other initiatives. Thus, they highlight the one recorded by the Republican Group regarding the inclusion of all family formulas in the Ministry’s scholarship and aid forms and forms; that of the PP relating to reducing educational dropout in FP; or one from Sumar relating to quality education for all children with special educational needs.