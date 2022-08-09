MDB candidate for president says that with a “pen in hand” she will end what she calls a “secret budget”

The MDB’s pre-candidate for the presidency, Simone Tebetstated that it will requiretransparency” to the ministries in allocating public resources and ending the rapporteur’s amendments -dubbed “secret budget”– with one “pen in hand”, if elected in October.

“With transparency, you will prove that within the National Congress today there are hierarchies of parliamentarians, 1st, 2nd and 3rd level. And that 1st tier is only half a dozen. So you’ll make the whole majority angry about it”, said Tebet during the program Live Wheel.

For the senator, the resources are part of a “corruption scheme in which the service is not being provided to society” and that would have alerted colleagues to the seriousness of the issue.

“Beware of the history of the Federal Senate. You are not understanding what you are bringing into the most democratic House in Brazil”, stated.

WEAPONS

If sworn in as president, Tebet said she will apply a “revocation by decree” to reverse the flexibilization of gun ownership in Brazil, a flag adopted during the president’s term Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

“It is not an agenda that interests Brazil. Brazil doesn’t want that”, he said, classifying the theme as a “smokescreen” created by the government to “divert the debate” gives “hungry” and “lack of jobs” in the country.

Noting that “the biggest victim of the firearm is the woman inside the house”, the emedebista said she was in favor of the possession of weapons in rural areas and that she would not include the class in the repeal.

“The woman with the child stays indoors, away from the police station. If she gets lonely, she needs to protect herself”, he stated.

ABORTION

Tebet once again stated that he was in favor of carrying out abortion only if we are currently provided for by the Constitution – risk of death for the woman, rape or anencephaly – and that Brazil “not mature to discuss this issue”.

The MDB pre-candidate, however, defended that the SUS (Unified Health System) has the conditions to carry out the procedure.

“I agree with what the majority of the Brazilian population thinks“, said.