Brazil Agencyi

Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/

07/09/2023 – 20:02

Share



After approving the tax reform, this week, the Chamber of Deputies will focus on the activities of the collegiate bodies of the National Congress, with emphasis on the Joint Parliamentary Inquiry Commission (CPMI) of the Coup Acts of January 8. On Tuesday morning (11), the CPMI will hear from Jair Bolsonaro’s former assistant, Mauro Cid. Arrested since May 3, Cid will be questioned about messages and documents with content considered a scammer found on his cell phone.

The messages found by the Federal Police (PF) on Mauro Cid’s cell phone were made public by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and the Superior Electoral Court (TSE). The messages point to the elaboration of a coup plan with the decree of a state of siege, suspension of the current constitutional order, possible removal of ministers from the TSE and the calling of new elections.

Related news:

There were also dialogues between Cid and other active-duty soldiers, in which supposed justifications for a possible coup were presented.

In addition to the CPMI, deputies and senators were summoned to a session of the National Congress, which will analyze several presidential vetoes, also on Tuesday (12).

As, so far, there is no forecast for a deliberative session of the plenary of the Chamber, the deputies should only participate in the meetings of the parliamentary committees.

Also on Tuesday, work will focus on the Public Security and Combating Organized Crime commissions, which will debate the National Policy to combat cross-border crimes; Sports, which will address readjustment of speeds for the safety of pedestrians and cyclists; de Saúde, which will evaluate the treatment for Dystonia in the Unified Health System (SUS); Agriculture, Livestock, Supply and Rural Development; Industry, Commerce and Services, with a debate on the impacts of the European Union regulation against deforestation.

The Commissions for the Defense of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities; of Industry, Commerce and Services; of Administration and Public Service will meet to discuss and vote on legislative proposals.

On Wednesday (12), the Transport and Transport commission will deal with the Army’s performance as an executor of infrastructure works; the Commission for Science, Technology and Innovation, on the impacts and prospects for revising the new Legal Framework for Innovation; Economic Development, on administrative sanctions provided for cases of personal data leaks; and Consumer Protection, on manipulation of information by Big Techs against the Fake News Bill (PL 2,630/20).

The Foreign Relations and National Defense commissions; of Consumer Protection; of Road and Transport; for the Defense of the Rights of the Elderly Person; of Sport for Financial Inspection and Control; of Science, Technology and Innovation; Social Security, Social Assistance, Childhood, Adolescence and Family and Culture will discuss and vote on legislative proposals.

On Thursday (13), there will be no activity of the collegiate.

Senate

In the Senate, the week begins with a deliberative session of the plenary, which will be held in a semi-presential way on Tuesday. On the agenda, projects dealing with the institution of the Escola em Tempo Integral Program; School Councils and School Council Forums; the implementation of the monitoring service for occurrences of school violence; of professional and technological technical training and to articulate medium-level technical professional training with professional learning; and access to research, development, innovation and exchange grants for students, professors, holders of effective public office, holders of public function or employment.

On Wednesday, there will also be a deliberative session of the blended plenary to deal with the authorization of ozone therapy in the national territory; to establish the absence of an employment relationship between a religious confession, including a church, institution, order or congregation, and its ministers, pastors, elders, bishops, nuns, priests, evangelists, deacons, elders or priests.

The senators will also take turns in the work of the various committees that will have activities until Thursday.























