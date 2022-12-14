Minister started the STF session that resumes the analysis on the constitutionality of rapporteur amendments this Wednesday

The president of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), minister Rose Webersaid on Wednesday (Dec.14, 2022) that the public budget is submitted to “electoral priorities” of congressmen through the rapporteur’s amendments. The Court judges the constitutionality of the device and the magistrate, rapporteur for the actions, opened the session with her vote.

🇧🇷OThe facts underlying the so-called secret budget reveal the progressive taking over of the federal public budget by congressmen who make up the government’s base in Congress, thus putting the federal budget at the service of the electoral priorities and the parochial interests of the parliamentarians that are part of the presidential coalition’ declared Weber.

The minister mentioned that the Budget stipulated R$ 44 billion for investments and, of that amount, R$ 21 billion were allocated to Congress through amendments. She considered that it is up to the analysis of the way in which these amendments, especially those of the rapporteur, have been applied.

🇧🇷This systematic process of transferring budgetary decisions to parliamentarians, known by specialists in public finance as Budget capture, represents serious damage to the effectiveness of public policies.“, said.

The president of the STF also criticized what she considered as the “mystery of the negotiations surrounding the destination to be given” amendment resources. For the minister, congressmen are “veiled” of the mode of transfer of funds.

“THEeven if the celebration of informal agreements for the distribution of public resources of the Union, in benefit of the electoral interests of the congressmen themselves, through secret political embarrassment, does not configure, under the prism of the criminal law, typified as a crime against the public administration, certainly this political-institutional practice creates favorable circumstances for crimes to occur’ declared Weber.

The session continues in progress in the physical plenary of the Court.

HISTORIC

The case on the rapporteur’s amendments went to the physical plenary of the Court last Wednesday (7.Dec), when Rosa Weber read the processes (ADPFs 850🇧🇷 851🇧🇷 854 and 1014) and the parties to the actions and entities participating in the trial as “Friends of the Court” manifested themselves.

In the session, the Attorney General of the Union, Bruno Bianco, and the Deputy Attorney General of the Republic, Lindôra Araújo, defended the constitutionality of the mechanism. 🇧🇷the transparency [das emendas] must be done and has already been determined and, from what I understand, is already being done”, said Linda.

The tendency is for the trial to end on Thursday, the last session of the year. There is also the possibility that one of the ministers may request a view (more time for analysis). The work of the Judiciary ends on Tuesday (Dec. 20), due to the recess.

In November 2021, Rosa Weber suspended, in a monocratic way, the transfers of the so-called rapporteur amendments, a decision endorsed by the STF by 8 votes to 2. As rapporteur, the minister is able to take a new injunction to the plenary referendum.

That year, ministers Gilmar Mendes and Nunes Marques had unsuccessful votes. In December 2021, the minister again released the amendments. She understood to beenough” the measures adopted by the National Congress, after being charged, as a way of giving more transparency to the amendments.