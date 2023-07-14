US intelligence agencies have narrowed the circle of suspects in the White House drug case to 500 people

American intelligence agencies, as part of an investigation into the discovery of cocaine in the White House, reduced the list of suspects to several hundred, but did not find the culprit. This was announced by a member of the US House of Representatives Marjorie Taylor-Green in her Twitter-account.

“They were able to narrow the list down to about 500 people,” she quipped. According to the Republican, none of the potential suspects were tested for drug use. At the same time, the Secret Service plans to officially close the investigation into this case on July 14, she added.

Taylor-Green also noted that the Secret Service had all the tools to find who smuggled drugs into the White House, including security cameras and fingerprints. “A complete failure,” Taylor-Greene concluded.

The fact that a white powdery substance was found in the White House library was previously reported by The Guardian. Later, as a result of the analysis, it turned out that it was cocaine. Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said an investigation was already underway into the “reasons and means” by which the substance entered the building.