The Congress on Thursday termed Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal’s resignation from the Union Cabinet as a ‘drama’ in protest against the agriculture bills and questioned why the SAD did not withdraw support from the Modi government.

Party general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also said that Dushyant Chautala, deputy chief minister of Haryana and leader of Jananayak Janata Party (JJP), should also resign from the Manohar Lal Khattar government.

Surjewala tweeted, ‘Akali Dal should stand with truth moving beyond symbolic appearances. When the anti-farmer ordinance was passed in the cabinet, why did Harsimrat ji not protest? Why don’t you resign from Lok Sabha? Why does the Akali party not withdraw support from the Modi government? Not a trader, favor the farmer.

Referring to Dushyant Chautala, he said, ‘Dushyant ji would have resigned from the post of small CM by repeating the drama of Harsimrat’s resignation. The post is cute, why not the farmer? There is some secret, farmers will not forgive. JJP is a partner in the crime of snatching the farming and bread of the farmer by becoming the government’s hanger.

Significantly, Food Processing Industries Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from the Union Cabinet on Thursday in protest against two bills related to agriculture introduced in Parliament.