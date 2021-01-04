Highlights: Contract for construction of underground route under Delhi-Meerut RRTS project

The contract awarded to the Chinese company, the opposition surrounded the government

Swadeshi Jagran Manch, an ally of RSS, also surrounded the government

new Delhi

The Congress has attacked the Modi government and the BJP for awarding the contract for construction of the underground road under the Delhi-Meerut RRTS project to the Chinese company. The party tweeted that the intruder is being given the contract of the project to China and the police lathis to the farmers. Congress wrote in a tweet, ‘Respect for China, insult to farmers. India will not forget.

Opposition attacked the government

The Congress shared a template with the tweet which has a picture of the Delhi-Meerut Rapid Railway project on one side and the police lathicharge on agitating farmers in Haryana on the other side. It says – ‘Intruder China gets contract for Delhi-Meerut Rapid Railway Project. Farmers got – vandalism of Haryana Police, lathi charge and also released tear gas shells. Respect for China, insult to farmers, India will not forget. ‘

Vande India, out of the high-way project, how did the Chinese company get the contract in this project?

Opposition to give contract to China company

In fact, a Chinese company showing an aggressive stance on the border has got into a dispute over getting a contract in the Delhi-Meerut RRTS project. Chinese companies were excluded from projects like Vande Bharat and Hi-Way Project but the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) contracted for construction of 5.6 km underground route from New Ashok Nagar to Sahibabad under Delhi-Meerut RRTS project. Has given to the Chinese company Shanghai Tunnel Engineering Company Limited. Swadeshi Jagran Manch, an association of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has also demanded the cancellation of the bid to the Chinese company.

On the other hand, the government argues that the NCRTC implementing the country’s first Regional Rapid Rail Transport System (RRTS) said that the contract has been awarded as per the laid down procedure and guidelines. But due to the tension over the border for the last several months, the demand for boycott of Chinese goods and Chinese companies in the country is arising. In such a situation, a political storm has arisen due to the contract of Rs 1000 crore to the Chinese company.