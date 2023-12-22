Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/22/2023 – 12:40

This Friday, the 22nd, the National Congress began the joint session to vote on the bills that open extraordinary credit to reallocate resources this year and the 2024 Budget. On Thursday, the Mixed Budget Committee (CMO) approved the Annual Budget Law Project (PLOA), reported by deputy Luiz Carlos Motta (PL-SP).

The approved text recomposed the resources allocated to the Growth Acceleration Program (PAC), the main showcase of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's government, by around R$10 billion. In practice, the program will have a cut of around R$7 billion compared to what was initially proposed by the government.

The rapporteur also defined that the electoral fund to finance municipal campaigns next year will have a value of R$4.9 billion, despite resistance on the part of senators to lose resources from bench amendments.