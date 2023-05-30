United States Congress rushes this Tuesday to examine an agreement reached by President Joe Biden and Republican Kevin McCarthy, in a race against time to avoid a catastrophic default that could rock global finances.

After a long weekend over the Memorial Day holiday, the Republican-controlled House of Representatives begins considering a budget bill resulting from a deal to raise the US debt ceiling.

A crucial first meeting of the House Rules Committee is scheduled this afternoon. The meeting will be a thermometer of the balance of forces, since the most left wing of the Democrats and the most right-wing Republicans oppose the bipartisan agreement reached over the weekend.

Biden and McCarthy, the leader of the Republicans in the House of Representatives, negotiated for weeks and what is at stake continues to be the possibility of an unprecedented default on the US debt, considered the safest in the world.

Both leaders said they were confident that the text will be approved on Wednesday in the lower house, so that it then goes to the Senate, controlled by the Democrats. But the dissatisfied could delay the process.

Candidate for re-election in 2024, Biden is risking his political credentials with the agreement reached after arduous negotiations. On Monday, the Democrat embarked on broad consultations to sell the deal to his ranks, according to a White House official.

The optimistic president told reporters that he felt “very good” about the possibilities of the bill. “I never say I’m confident in what Congress is going to do. But I feel great about it.”

On Sunday, he urged “both houses to pass that deal.” “Take the threat of a catastrophic default off the table,” he added. The deal “avoids what could have been a catastrophic default and could have led to an economic downturn, devastated retirement accounts and millions of lost jobs,” Biden said in a statement Saturday.

The United States would begin to run short of funds and could default on June 5. Photo: Johannes Eisele/AFP

Deadline

The United States would begin to run short of funds and could default on June 5, deadline by which the US Treasury would stop meeting its financial commitments.

This scenario would be unprecedented in the history of the United States and could, according to economists, have consequences on a global scale.

Bipartisan agreement reached over the weekend suspends the so-called “ceiling” on the federal debtwhich is currently 31.4 trillion dollarsfor two years, long enough to get through the next 2024 presidential election and allow the government to continue borrowing money and remain solvent.

Non-defense spending will remain unchanged next year and will increase only nominally in 2025. In addition, it foresees a cut of 10,000 million dollars in the funds allocated to the treasury to modernize and intensify controls, which was a Republican demand, as well as the recovery of funds allocated to the fight against covid-19 that have not yet been spent.

The commitment also includes new conditions imposed to benefit from certain social benefits, including food stamps.

– Historic $2.1 Trillion spending cut

– 72 hours to read the bill

– Only 99 pages Republicans are changing the culture and trajectory of Washington—and we’re just getting started. —Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) May 30, 2023

Support

The two camps claimed victory after the agreement and are confident that they will gather the necessary votes for the text to be approved. After the disclosure of the final text on Sunday, a period of 72 hours began to run for the members of the Chamber to study it before voting.

McCarthy’s slim majority in the House will require significant support from Democrats to balance dissent within the opposition.

While in the Senate, there is the possibility that some will try to delay the passage of the law with amendments that bring the conclusion of the process dangerously close to June 5.

The first shrill note from the Republican opposition came from Rep. Dan Bishop, a member of the ultra-conservative House Freedom Caucus, who tweeted a vomit emoji and criticized McCarthy for achieving “almost zero.” At the same time, a member of the House Progressive Caucus, Ro Khanna, argued that many Democrats wonder if they will support the deal.

AFP

