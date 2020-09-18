Highlights: Old video and tweet of Congress in support of ordinances go viral

A pinch of BJP leader- Rahul Gandhi Please do not delete this tweet

Video of 27 December 2013 supports revision of APMC Act

new Delhi

The Congress seems to be on the back foot with opposition to the agricultural bills introduced in the Lok Sabha by the Modi government. Earlier, former Congress spokesman Sanjay Jha said that the ordinances related to agriculture passed from the Lok Sabha were also in the Congress manifesto. And now an old video of Congress has also come out regarding the ordinance. In which the Congress leader had announced in front of Rahul Gandhi that the APMC Act will be amended in the Congress ruled states.

The video going viral on social media is dated 27 December 2013. In this video, Congress leader Ajay Maken is announcing in front of Rahul Gandhi that in the meeting of 11 Chief Ministers of Congress to fight against inflation and corruption, it was decided that in order to facilitate farmers and provide fruits and vegetables to consumers at a low price For this they will be removed from the list made under the APMC Act.

BJP leader’s pinch on old Congress tweet

The tweet from the Congress’s office handle of 2013 is also going viral amid opposition from Congress to the agricultural ordinances. In this tweet, the Congress has written that all Congress-ruled states will remove fruits and vegetables from the APMC Act. Quoting this tweet, Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga quipped. He quoted the tweet and wrote, ‘Rahul Gandhi! Please do not delete this tweet. ‘

Public understands everything: BJP

Talking to NBT Online, Bagga said that the words and actions of the Congress have always been different. This is also clear from the opposition to the agricultural ordinances. He said, ‘Congress’s anti-farmer thinking has also come out in the interest of farmers and opposing this bill brought to free them from bondage. But the public understands everything. She knows that this bill is in the interest of farmers, consumers and the country.

Nadda also attacked Congress

On Friday, BJP President JP Nadda targeted the Congress, saying that in its manifesto it had promised to bring farmers out of APMC and change the Essential Commodities Act. He said, ‘The Congress party had said in its own manifesto that we will bring out the farmers from the APMC, the Essential Commodities Act 1955 has gone to war, we will change it. PM Modi has shown this by doing this. Those who are opposing it are speaking the language of middlemen and not of farmers. ‘

Farmers will get new opportunities: Nadda

Nadda said, ‘The minimum support price and government procurement ie APMC system will remain. The bill is going to empower the farmers by giving them many more options. Under this, a provision has been made to create an eco-system in which farmers will be free from legal restrictions. He said that all the three bills related to agriculture which have been passed in the Lok Sabha will truly free the farmers from middlemen and all obstacles. This agrarian reform will provide new opportunities for the farmers to sell their produce, which will increase their profits and empower the farmers.

Congress doing politics on agricultural bills? The ‘Congress’ opened the pole

Only the ‘Congressman’ told the truth

Let us tell you that earlier expelled from the Congress, former party spokesperson Sanjay Jha tweeted on Friday, ‘Before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress also in its manifesto said to abolish the APMC Act and make agricultural products free from restrictions. Had said it He said that the Modi government has fulfilled the promise made by the Congress in its manifesto. Jha said that BJP and Congress are unanimous on this issue.

PM Modi also said the same thing

On this issue, PM Modi also said on Friday, ‘In order to entice the farmers at the time of elections, they used to talk big, write in writing, put in their manifesto and forget after the election. And today, when the NDA government is doing the same things, our government is dedicated to farmers, then they are spreading all sorts of illusions. The APMC Act, which these people are now doing politics, is opposing changes in the provisions of the agricultural market, the same change was written by these people in their manifesto but now that the NDA government has made this change, So these people have come down on opposing it. ‘

Understand the whole point of every aspect on agricultural bills

Harsimrat Kaur had resigned

Earlier, Akali Dal quota minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from the NDA government in protest against the agriculture bills introduced in Parliament. Harsimrat Kaur, in her resignation submitted to Prime Minister Modi, described her party and farmers as synonymous with each other. He said that his party cannot compromise on the interests of farmers.