Chihuahua. – This Monday, the State Congress awarded the Chihuahua Medal for Educational Merit in its 2024 edition in the individual category to the work entitled: Garden of Inclusion, carried out by Cinthia Guadalupe Ramírez Acosta, registered under the pseudonym “Makawi Chakarito”, at the primary educational level.

The award was given to the project for promoting inclusion, linguistic, cultural and social diversity in an educational space, developing communication skills from an axiological and critical intercultural perspective, generating fraternal school and community environments within a framework of education for peace and acceptance of differences and non-violent conflict resolution, said the president of the Commission for Education, Physical Culture and Sport, Daniel Avitia.

In the team category, the Congress awarded the medal to Adriana Alejandra Ruiz Ramírez and Juan Pablo Salazar Herrera, for the contribution entitled: Towards Nearshoring, registered with No. 11 under the pseudonym Astrea.

Action that promotes an interrelation between school, community and work environments, which allows the graduate to have a comprehensive education where theory and practice are amalgamated in formal high-tech production scenarios, allowing the development of technical-level skills, assuming commitments in formal situated spaces and building a conceptual, axiological, motor and collaborative work framework in work organizational structures.

In her speech, Avitia Arellanes said that the competition is unique in its integration and is focused on highlighting the essence of teaching work, through works that contain innovative, unpublished, proven projects with evidence of their application and effectiveness in the classroom, in addition to promoting a continuous exchange of knowledge and practices that contribute to the development and improvement of education in our country.

The solemn session was headed by Francisco Hugo Gutiérrez Dávila, Secretary of Education, representing Governor María Eugenia Campos; Judge Fernando Mendoza Ruiz, representing Myriam Hernández, President of the Judiciary, and Deputy Adriana Terrazas, President of Congress.