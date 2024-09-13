Chamber of Deputies demonstrated commitment and responsibility towards electricity consumers across the country, associations say

On Wednesday (11.Sep.2024), the plenary of the Chamber of Deputies rejected parliamentary amendment approved in Federal Senate for changes to the PL (bill) of the Fuel of the Future (528/2020). The measure, which was foreign to the objectives of the Bill, aimed to change Law No. 14.300/2022which established the Legal Framework for Distributed Generation.

The change would extend the deadline for all distributed mini-generation projects to benefit from subsidies from 12 to 30 months until 2045, which would represent an impact of around R$24 billion on Brazilian consumers’ electricity bills.

This was an important milestone in the fight that the group of associations and entities that signed this note have been waging against the rising cost of electricity in Brazil. Therefore, on behalf of Brazilian electricity consumers, we would like to publicly thank those who made this important achievement possible.

We thank:

To the deputies who understood the risk posed to Brazil and rejected the amendment in a bill of such relevance to the country. We make this recognition, in the form of a just tribute, on behalf of the rapporteur of the matter, federal deputy Arnaldo Jardim (Cidadania-SP), which, in a categorical and well-founded manner, supported the withdrawal of the amendment.

To the minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira, and his entire team, who have been against subsidies since the beginning of their journey with the ministrywith a view to avoiding unnecessary increases in Brazilians’ electricity bills. He played a fundamental role in the withdrawal of this amendment, assuming the appropriate leadership in dialogue with parliament and other federal government bodies.

THE Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency), through its directors and teams, who have worked to promote tariff affordability, providing transparency on the composition of costs that affect the electricity bill. In particular, by quickly demonstrating in a well-founded and technical manner what this new subsidy proposal would mean for Brazil.

To the press, which has transmitted data, information and opinions to society that ensure proper understanding of this and other measures that impact the consumer of electricity.

We know that there are still and will be many challenges to make the energy bill more fair and sustainable. However, the result of Wednesday (11.Sep) should be celebrated as a very important victory, and a sign that the electricity sector is united and prepared to fight proposals that go against the sustainability, legal certainty and transparency that the sector values ​​so much.

Therefore, once again, we thank everyone who demonstrated the importance of knowledge, dialogue and committed action with the Brazilian population. You can always count on us so that the electricity sector can continue to grow in a safe, fair and sustainable way.

The following associations of the Equilíbrio Group subscribe to this text:

Embrace (Brazilian Association of Electric Power Generating Companies)

Hug (Brazilian Association of Electric Power Transmission Companies)

ABCE (Brazilian Association of Electric Power Companies)

Abradee (Brazilian Association of Electric Energy Distributors)

Abeeólica (Brazilian Association of Onshore and Offshore Wind Energy and New Technologies)

Hug me (Brazilian Association of Energy Traders)

Apine (Brazilian Association of Independent Electric Power Producers)

Hug (Association of Large Industrial Energy Consumers and Free Consumers)

Anace (National Association of Energy Consumers)

National Front of Energy Consumers

Union for Energy

