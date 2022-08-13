Nuclear material, foreign leaders, national security… No one knows for sure what was contained in the 20 boxes of documents seized by the FBI at Donald Trump’s mansion in Mar-a-Lago. Nor will it be known, because for that they were classified as highly secret. The president of the Intelligence Committee of the House of Representatives, Adam Schiff, who does have authorization to see this type of document, yesterday asked the Department of Justice in writing for a complete evaluation of the potential damages that result from having these documents outside control for a year and a half.

The publication on Friday of the search warrant and the inventory of what the FBI seized at the Mar-a-Lago mansion ended in a Trump way. One hour before the federal judge in Florida lifted the secrecy of the summary, at the request of the Department of Justice, various media outlets received the seven pages of unidentified ‘sources’. The first, ‘The Wall Street Journal’, owned by tycoon Rupert Murdoch, whose support for Trump through his headlines has been crucial to his political career but is beginning to wane.

Chaos gripped the newsrooms of the media with the different versions of what Trump’s lawyers had since Monday. In fact, the one who signed the receipt was Christina Bob, who was a judge in the Marine Corps and an anchor for the far-right network One America News. According to the former president, she was shown the search warrant “from three meters away.” She certainly was not allowed to enter while the search was carried out and the mansion’s security cameras were turned off.

In total there were 20 boxes, seven of which contain documents with the highest secret classification of the US Government, ‘Sensitive Compartmented Information’ (SCI), which can only be partially seen. In the White House they are kept in a safe deposit box and cannot be taken out of the room. “The walls are full of pictures of convicted spies,” Robbert Gibbs, who was a White House spokesman under Obama, told MSNBC. In addition, there are two ‘miscellaneous’ with ‘top secret’ documents, one ‘secret’, two ‘confidential’ and another ‘tagged’.

Information about Macron



The only ones that the FBI has been able to freely describe are the ‘Executive Order to Grant Clemency to Roger Stone, Jr’, a friend of Trump, and the ‘Information Concerning the President of France’. Why would Trump want to keep information about Emmanuel Macron? His appearance at the top of the list has left many stumped.

The condition of former president does not shield Trump from legal action that may be brought under the Espionage, Obstruction of Justice and Evidence Concealment Act, since his immunity only covers actions that have occurred during his term. Added together, the sentences could reach 33 years in prison, but at a minimum they would disqualify him from holding public office again.

After the inventory was published, Trump accused Obama of having also taken “33 million pages of documents, many of them classified,” to his Chicago residence. Something that has caused a categorical denial of the National Archives, which prides itself on having everything under control over that historic presidency.

Trump also argued that “they just had to ask for them,” but for the Justice Department the operation was a last resort. The National Archives began searching for them shortly after he left the White House by helicopter on January 21 last year. The case was transferred to the FBI when it became known that among the documents were some that would compromise national security. In June he was ordered to hand them over by court order, but his lawyers insisted that he had nothing else in his possession. An informant from the environment of him would have finally blown the place where they were.