The Congress of Deputies The PP approved this Wednesday a proposal by the PP for the Government of Spain to recognise the opposition leader in Venezuela, Edmundo González, as the elected president of that country. The motion by the Popular Party was supported by Vox, the PNV, the Unión del Pueblo Navarro (UPN) and the Coalición Canaria (CC); the deputies of Junts, Carles Puigdemont’s party, did not participate in the vote, claiming that they had to attend the events celebrating the Diada de Cataluña. The proposal – which is not binding – was thus approved with 177 votes in favour, 164 against (those of the PSOE and Sumar, the parties of the Government, and the majority of its investiture allies) and one abstention: that of the former socialist minister José Luis Ábalos, who is on disciplinary proceedings by the PSOE but remains in Congress as a member of the Mixed Group.

The proposal has no practical effect: the Government, which is the only one competent to make this recognition, insists that it will make its decision in conjunction with the other countries of the European Union. However, the result of the vote provides another symbolic victory for the PP in its strategy of highlighting the parliamentary weaknesses of Pedro Sánchez’s Executive.

The debate on the PP’s motion for Spain’s official recognition of Edmundo González as the legitimate president of Venezuela had already been resolved on Tuesday afternoon, while hundreds of Venezuelans living or exiled in Spain demonstrated against the regime of Nicolás Maduro in the Plaza de las Cortes. But the vote was ratified early on Wednesday afternoon, after another stormy session of control of the Government and without the presence of President Sánchez, who is on an official trip to China.

The PP has managed to get Vox and its partner in Navarra (UPN) to join its initiative, as well as Coalición Canaria and in this very particular case the PNV. High-level sources in the PNV were at pains to explain that this alliance with the Popular Party is purely temporary and does not mean any break with its recurrent support for the current Government. Its parliamentary spokesman, Aitor Esteban, endorsed this with his usual pact-making tone in the tribune during his speech, where he thanked the “useful” efforts of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albares, to bring Edmundo González Urrutia to Spain, but also privately thanked socialist leaders in the corridors. The PNV complained that the PP had not even called them. No group or member of the Government had any idea of ​​what Junts’ position and vote might be in the end, which in any case did not happen because its deputies were absent.

The only enigma, therefore, that remained for this Wednesday regarding this debate in Venezuela was to know the exact number of affirmative votes and, above all, the position of Junts, which is increasingly unpredictable in its behaviour in the lower house. Finally, the seven deputies of Carles Puigdemont’s party announced, after the control session, that they would not participate in the votes at the end of the plenary session, the first of the new parliamentary term, due to its coincidence with the Diada of Catalonia.

Sources from the pro-independence party stated that “until the last moment” they had tried to have the planned votes held on Tuesday or Thursday of this week so as not to interfere with the celebration of the Diada, but they were unsuccessful. On this occasion, the duration of the plenary sessions, which usually take place from Tuesday to Thursday, was shortened by one day, so today was the final day. The seven pro-independence Catalan deputies announced their attendance at this afternoon’s demonstration in Barcelona “to defend the demands and desires of our nation.” “We will not fail the Catalans, who are those we represent,” they stated in a statement.