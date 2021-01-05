The FBI has sent a request to organize a criminal investigation against the current US President Donald Trump after the publication of his conversation with the Secretary of State of Georgia Brad Raffensperger. This was announced on Monday, January 4, by Democratic Congressman Ted Liu in his personal account. Twitter…

“As members of Congress and past prosecutors, we believe Donald Trump was complicit in incitement or conspiracy to commit a number of electoral crimes. We ask you to immediately start a criminal investigation against the president, ”the letter says.

Liu added that, along with another member of Congress, Kathleen Rice, he pointed to specific provisions of the country’s legislation, adding excerpts from a telephone conversation of the current head of the United States, indicating violations.

Earlier on Monday, Trump promised to announce the “true” results of the presidential election. He added that he will hold a rally in Georgia, where the second round of the Senate elections is due to take place on January 5.

The day before, The Washington Post published an article that Trump, during a telephone conversation with Georgia State Secretary Brad Raffensperger, demanded to “find” the votes cast in his support at the last election. In the transcript of the conversation, it is said that the current head of state is flattering Raffensperger, talking about election violations, then criticizing him.

Georgia’s Republican authorities counted votes in the presidential elections a total of three times, the result was the same: it testified to the victory of the elected President of the United States Joe Biden by a narrow margin. The Democrat received the votes of all 16 electors from Georgia.

Trump will not admit defeat in the presidential election. According to the official electoral vote, Biden received 306 state votes and Trump 232.

On December 15, Biden announced that the electoral college vote was a clear victory. The Democrat added that Trump’s attempts to challenge the outcome of the presidential election in the United States, including in the courts, were unsuccessful. However, Donald Trump said he would continue to challenge the country’s election results.