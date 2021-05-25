The Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, on May 12 in Congress. EUROPA PRESS / R.Rubio.POOL / Europa Press

Congress plans to approve the new regulation to combat tax fraud this Tuesday, after the bill began its parliamentary journey last October. After this step, it will jump to the Senate to conclude its processing. In the text that has come out of the lower house, several of the proposed amendments have been included, including the one that allows the Tax Agency to carry out surprise inspections, a matter that had been questioned by the courts.

The Supreme Court ruled at the end of 2020 that the Treasury cannot request the registration of a domicile, private or of a company, without previously notifying the taxpayer. The sentence caused concern in the Tax Agency. The same director of the organization, Jesús Gascón, defended in Congress in November that this limitation put into question the effectiveness of surprise inspections, since warning in advance can cause destruction of evidence. Even so, Gascón acknowledged that there is a “clash of rights”, since the Constitution recognizes the inviolability of the home. “What the Supreme Court has done is put the problem on the table,” he said.

More information

In reality, it is always necessary to notify the affected party of the start of a check, even if it is not done in advance, and the entry into the home can be carried out only if the taxpayer agrees or with judicial authorization. In its ruling, the Supreme Court focused on the judges, by determining that they cannot authorize a search only “to see what is found” Treasury.

Now, an amendment by the PSOE to the new norm shields these surprise inspections through a modification of the General Tax Law. The change establishes that the request for judicial authorization for the registry “must be duly justified and justify the purpose, necessity and proportionality of said entry.” And it adds that, “both the request and the granting of judicial authorization may be carried out, even prior to the formal start of the corresponding procedure”, if the entry agreement includes information such as “the identification of the taxpayer, the concepts and periods that they will be subject to verification and are submitted to the judicial body ”.

Customs liability

The PSOE has achieved the inclusion of all its amendments with the support at all times of United We Can, the PNV, which saw almost all its amendments to the law included, and the Cantabrian Regionalist Party (PRC), according to Europa Press. Other formations such as the PP, Cs or the PDeCAT have also managed to include some of their proposals and, except for Vox, it is not expected that any other formation will oppose the new norm, which will go to the Senate with amendments from the PP, Citizens, PNV and PDeCAT.

These formations had demanded that the Government lower the demands on customs representatives, since the norm established that they respond as subsidiary responsible for VAT on imports and other associated taxes through financial guarantees for four years from the dispatch of the goods. The same General Council of Customs Agents warned that this change would cause job losses and a potential displacement of customs activity to other EU countries.

Hardening of the socimis and sicav regime

Among the changes introduced, those relating to the tax regime of the Socimis and the Sicav stand out. In the case of Socimis, companies specializing in real estate investments, an amendment has been included that will force them to pay 15% of their undistributed profits. In the case of sicavs, “additional requirements are established” so that they can pay 1% tax. Currently, to benefit from this modality, it was necessary for the number of shareholders to be 100 partners, without requiring a minimum investment from each of them. Now, a minimum investment threshold of 2,500 euros is set, 12,500 in the case of a sicav by compartments. The Tax Agency is in charge of verifying that these requirements are met.

The rule also provides for a transitional regime “for sicav that agree to its dissolution and liquidation”, so that its partners “can transfer their investment to other collective investment institutions that meet the requirements to maintain the 1% tax rate.”

Successions and donations

The PSOE has also modified the inheritance and donation tax in order to assess the cadastre when the Tax Agency requests its participation in the face of taxpayer allegations or claims. The report of the General Directorate of the Land Registry will be “mandatory and binding”, and the body will also issue a mandatory report, “correcting or ratifying the reference value, when requested by the Tax Administration”, motivated “by the expression of the resolution of the one that brings cause, as well as the modules of average value, reduction factors and other elements necessary for its determination approved in said resolution ”.

The anti-fraud bill provides other novelties such as the limitation of cash payments for transactions between companies, the prohibition of tax amnesties or the reduction of the threshold to be included in the list of defaulters with the Treasury. The Government expected to collect 828 million with this new rule in 2021, a figure that remains on paper due to the delays in its processing. The fight against fraud also represents one of the components of the recovery plan that Spain has sent to Brussels, which includes a reinforcement of the Tax Agency. Likewise, the Spain 2050 Plan presented last week by Pedro Sánchez aims to reduce the underground economy from 20% of GDP, which is currently estimated to be half in the next three decades.