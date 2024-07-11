End of 27 years of waiting. The Congress of Deputies approved this Thursday the reinstatement of four Civil Guard agents who were expelled in 1997 for promoting the clandestine Unified Union of the Civil Guard (SUGC). The measure has been approved after, at the initiative of Sumar, an additional provision was incorporated into the draft Organic Law on the Right of Defense that was approved in the plenary session of the lower house with 178 votes in favor, 170 abstentions and none against. The text must now go to the Senate to be ratified before coming into force.

The officers who will benefit from the rule are Sergeant José Morata Gargallo, Corporal Manuel Rosa Recuerdo, and guards José Carlos Piñeiro González and Manuel Linde Falero, the latter now deceased, all of them expelled from the armed institute after considering that their involvement in the activities of the SUGC, created in May 1986, constituted serious conduct contrary to military discipline. In his speech before the plenary session, the spokesman for the Parliamentary Group of Sumar and of the United Left on issues of Justice, Enrique Santiago, has defended a measure that “recognizes and compensates all the civil guards, their wives and their families, who sacrificed themselves in defense of democratic values ​​and rights. The expulsion of four of them from the Corps was an unjust sanction, which should not have been imposed or maintained until today,” he added.

The measure, which was a historic demand of the professional associations of the Civil Guard and, in particular, of the Unified Association of the Civil Guard (AUGC, heir of the SUGC), will in reality have very limited practical effects. In fact, the three agents still alive will, due to their age, retire and will therefore not return to any position in the armed institute. They will not receive the salaries that would have corresponded to them during these 27 years, although the measure will affect the calculation of the pensions they receive at present. The provision indicates that the agents and, in the case of the deceased agent, their relatives will have “a maximum period of two months from the entry into force of the norm” to request their reinstatement. This will include the recognition of the employment “that would have corresponded to them by seniority” if they had not been expelled.

The SUGC, to which the four now rehabilitated Civil Guards belonged, held press conferences in the late 1980s and early 1990s, in which hooded agents in tricorn hats participated, demanding better working conditions and the demilitarisation of the institution. Around 40 of its members were arrested in those years and many were sent to military prisons accused of sedition, although the courts eventually dismissed the cases against them. Of the disciplinary proceedings opened in parallel by the Ministry of the Interior, most were shelved due to formal defects and, of those that were successful, only those of these four agents ended with their expulsion from the force. Currently, the law still prohibits Civil Guards from the right to form unions – which is also denied to, among others, the military and judges – but since 2007 they have been granted the right to associate for professional purposes.

This is the fourth time that Congress has addressed the situation of the agents, although in the three previous ones – in 2009, 2013 and 2017 – the initiatives that were raised were non-legislative proposals that did not subsequently materialize in any legislative measure. In 2021, the Civil Guard Council (a collegiate advisory body made up equally of representatives of the professional associations of the agents and the administration) also approved a text in which “a mention was made for the civil guards who, from the end of the 70s and until the beginning of the 90s, promoted the exercise of this right today [de asociación] “This is a clear improvement for the functioning of the Institution.” In that letter, they were acknowledged for “the personal and professional cost they assumed,” but it was made clear that the intention was not to “review what happened, nor question the treatment that the events in which they were involved received at that time” and which ended with their expulsion.

A year later, the Interior Ministry proposed including a provision along the same lines as the one approved this Thursday in Congress in the new Civil Guard personnel law that was then being finalised to be sent to parliament. However, the resignation three months later of the then director general of the Civil Guard, María Gámez, shelved that project and, with it, the rehabilitation of the union agents. Finally, this Thursday it has seen the light of day.