The battle for the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ) burned another stage in Congress this Thursday. The two government formations, with the support of the rest of the left and the nationalists, put forward the law that will prevent the CGPJ from continuing to assign positions of judges when their mandate, as is the case with the current one, is expired. The text obtained a very comfortable support: 196 votes in favor, compared to 150 against that were added by the formations of the center-right. Now it will go to the Senate and, according to the calculations of its promoters, it should enter into force within a little over a month. The PSOE trusts that the limitation of the functions of the CGPJ will end up bending the PP in its resistance to renewing a body whose legal mandate expired more than two years ago. Congress also approved the creation of an investigative commission on the vaccination process against covid-19.

The endless debate on the Judiciary will end up leaving its own protagonists exhausted. Most of the spokespersons who spoke in Congress this Thursday barely concealed a certain reluctance. “Everything has been said,” agreed several. There was also quite a coincidence in underlining that the project is above all an instrument to try to get the PP to return to the broken negotiations two weeks ago, due to the closed refusal of the popular to accept any candidate proposed by United We Can.

The spokesman for Justice of the latter formation, Enrique Santiago, denied the largest: according to him, Unidas Podemos has not presented any candidate as such. At the same time, Santiago attacked the PP, “a party with five million votes that intends to veto another with three million”, which he did not hesitate to describe as a “seditious attitude.” The harshest attacks in Santiago were, however, against the current CGPJ, which he accused of “turning to politics”, “interfering in the powers of the legislature” and, ultimately, participating in a “confrontation of the right against democracy and against this Congress ”.

Among the majority that supports the Executive, no one alluded this time to the most far-reaching reform, first announced and then frozen, which intended that the Judiciary could be renewed with the support of the absolute majority of Congress (176 seats), instead of the three fifths (225) required by current law. Although the spokesperson for United Podemos did suggest one more step on the text approved this Thursday: another that imposes the immediate dismissal of the members of the CGPJ as soon as their mandate expires. The idea had been raised before by some of the small groups that support the Government such as EH Bildu and Compromís. Among these, there are those that have long suggested formulas to overcome the blockade, such as that of José María Mazón, of the Regionalist Party of Cantabria, who proposes a draw between candidates proposed by the judges and reviewed by Congress, without finding any echo so far. .

The PP ignored the repeated calls to end the blockade and did not offer the slightest sign that it intends to rectify. Deputy Luis Santamaría painted it with epic tones: “We will not let the last line of defense of the rule of law fall.” Other spokesmen were not lacking to point out that, with the new electoral scenario open in Madrid, the possibility of the PP changing its attitude is even further away. In addition to the popular ones, they also insisted on their rejection of the Vox y Ciudadanos project, with terms as harsh as those of the spokesman for this last formation, Edmundo Bal, who called it a “betrayal of the balance of powers.”

The PNV, despite its support, slipped some criticism. His deputy Mikel Legarda agreed that the “unjustifiable blockade” to the renewal constitutes a “constitutional anomaly”, but pointed out that the “current express reform” is not “the most appropriate” to repair it. For the PNV, rather than changing laws, what is required is to end the “political behaviors” that have led to the CGPJ being designated with “sectarian and partisan criteria.”

And since everything was said and repeated a hundred times, some deputies took advantage of the debate to present various promotions. The popular Santamaría, a parliamentarian for Valencia, made propaganda for the Fallas from the rostrum displaying a brochure of a ninot. That of the secretary general of Vox, Javier Ortega Smith, had a different look: he dusted off the conspiracy theory about the massacre of 11-M, of which this Thursday marks the 17th anniversary, and framed the massacre in what his party calls the “Globalismo”, a “totalitarian magma in which they want to dissolve Spain”.

After the division by the Judiciary, the Chamber offered an unusual image of almost unanimity to create a commission to investigate the vaccination process in Spain. Furthermore, the initiative did not come from one of the great formations, but from the Plural Parliamentary Group. She was defended on her behalf by the Deputy of Compromís Joan Baldoví, who referred above all to the cases of public officials and personalities who have skipped the list to get vaccinated. The proposal only had one vote against and 60 abstentions.