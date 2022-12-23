The Congress of Deputies approved this Thursday the bill that regulates the protection of people who report cases of corruption, which penalizes administrations or companies that retaliate against those who report corrupt practices with up to one million euros . The rule, which arrives a year late on the deadline set by the EU, derives from the European filtering directive (whistleblowers, in English), which obliges all public administration and companies with more than 50 workers to have reporting channels that guarantee confidentiality so that any citizen can report possible violations without fear of reprisals.

The so-called directive whistle blower (referring to the Anglo-Saxon term that refers to “the one who blows the whistle”) affects those who report irregularities in their workplace. The objective of the European standard is to promote initiatives to report complaints such as those of Edward Snowden, the consultant who revealed the scope of the interceptions by the United States Security Agency, or José Luis Peñas, the former PP councilor who blew up the Gürtel case with their information and for which the Government is processing a partial pardon that has been endorsed by the Prosecutor’s Office and the Supreme Court.

With the new law, the informant will be protected at all times, to avoid having to leave his previous life or lose his job, as often happens in these cases. The community directive should have been transposed before December 17, but the Spanish law (like that of 23 other Member States) was delayed, which led Brussels to expedite Spain and the rest of the non-compliant countries. The European norm obliges large companies and Administrations to have an internal and secure reporting channel to facilitate complaints, but it leaves decisions to each country as to whether complaints can only be filed through these channels or if there are also channels external. Finally, Spain has opted for this second route and an independent authority will manage an external complaints channel, although internal channels continue to be mandatory and will be the preferred route for these cases.

In the public sector, the European directive gave each State room to decide whether the obligation to have an internal channel is limited to the largest institutions. In Spain, the public administrations (state, regional, provincial, local…), universities, societies and foundations, public corporations and all constitutional bodies, and the King’s House, among others, will have to have it. All political parties, unions, business organizations, as well as the foundations that depend on them, will also be required to have an internal information system, provided they manage public funds.

The recipients of the complaint will be obliged to refer it to the Prosecutor’s Office if there are indications of criminal practices and these violations will be resolved in court. The new regulation does not penalize infractions, but possible reprisals against the complainant, for which fines of up to one million euros are foreseen. The law also contemplates the possibility of submitting anonymous complaints, but a system will be enabled to confirm the identity of the complainant.

