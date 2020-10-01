Congress will inquire about the parapolitical and political plot of the Kitchen case, which is also being investigated in the National Court, which supposedly tried to cover up and destroy evidence of illegal financing crimes for the benefit of the popular leadership during the Government of Mariano Rajoy. The parliamentary majority that led to the inauguration of Pedro Sánchez has rejoined this Thursday to create the commission of inquiry, together with Ciudadanos. The PP has rejected it because it considers that there is still nothing proven and the country is ready for other occupations. The numbers inexorably led the commission, so those investigated, the PP, attacked the PSOE and United We Can during the session. Citizens, has voted in favor, but has demanded that the Neuron case, opened after a complaint for irregular financing in Podemos, and that it can affect Pablo Iglesias’ party.

Now it is necessary to decide dates for the commission to start, with a duration of three months. This is what the PSOE, United We Can, Citizens, PNV, ERC, JxCat, EH Bildu, BNG, Más País and the CUP have wanted. The PP, the Asturias Forum and the Canary Coalition have voted against it. Vox has abstained. In total: 206 votes in favor, 88 against and 54 abstentions.

The session has registered hard confrontations and each group has taken the speech to their land not only to speak of corruption, but, as a continuation of Wednesday’s debate, of the Crown, the management of the pandemic and, on the part of the pro-independence spokespersons , of the commemoration of the third anniversary of the referendum that they called for the independence of Catalonia.

The arguments of the PSOE spokesman, Felipe Sicilia, have been summarized in that with public money the Ministry of the Interior concealed and destroyed evidence that involved the party leadership in alleged illegal financing. From the State apparatus, at least with the essential participation of the Ministry of the Interior, led by Jorge Fernández Díaz, the ex-treasurer of the PP Luis Bárcenas was stripped of compromising evidence for the leadership of the party, chaired by Mariano Rajoy. The popular leaders would have received bonuses from a box b of the PP, nourished with money of illegal origin.

Nothing is proven, has argued the PP spokesperson in this debate, Ana Vázquez ―police by profession, like Felipe Sicilia―, to consider the commission unnecessary. In an angry and fiery speech she has not gone into the substance of the matter but has attacked the PSOE and United We Can, with an express and individual appointment of several deputies of the House present, who, in her opinion, should be investigated. In addition to listing the names of the PSOE corruption cases that are being prosecuted. The popular deputy has not referred to those of her party, but to cases of others. In her list she has mixed cases from journalistic information, others in the incipient judicial phase and others, advanced or completed.

“What a shame!”. This expression has been widely repeated by the deputy of the Canary Coalition, Ana Oramas, and with relish by the Citizen spokesperson, Edmundo Bal. The latter asked the PP why he opposed this investigation on such serious matters in which “it will be seen that Mr. Casado will surely have nothing to do with it, and it will be seen about Rajoy”. With skepticism about the results, the PNV spokesman, Aitor Esteban, has announced his favorable vote. Esteban, for whom the judicial reproach “does not annul the political reproach,” what worries him most is “the climate of intolerance” in the country and the reigning institutional crisis, expressly citing the Judiciary.

The support of Ciudadanos for the commission, and the abstention of Vox or the no of Coalición Canaria, brought with them the reminder that they want to investigate the financing of Podemos, as they have requested their spokesperson, Pablo Echenique. The petition has already been formulated, but the PSOE and the other left and nationalist investiture groups have prevented it from being processed.

The beginning of the session, at 9.00, has been rough but not only between the PSOE and the PP. Edmundo Bal, from Ciudadanos, has managed to turn on the Chamber after the suggestion that PP, PSOE and United We can mount a seminar on “how to get corrupted and what to do when they catch you. The worst received has been the apostille: “We are not corrupt, we are not all the same, we are not corrupt like you.” This outright generalization has been answered with loud protests. The president of Congress, Meritxell Batet, has lent a hand to the spokesperson for Ciudadanos. “Mr. Bal, it is understood that your accusation of corruption to the entire House is figurative.” Bal has responded: “In a completely figurative sense, Madam President.”

It will be seen if the determination announced by Gabriel Rufián from ERC and Macarena Olona from Vox in their actions in this commission is figurative or not. The Republican spokesman hopes that it is known who is “the Beard and the little one”, and others that retired commissioner José Manuel Villarejo cites. But Olona doesn’t want to be left behind. “I will be the spokesperson in that commission and you are going to see what an interrogation is,” said the Vox spokesperson, a State attorney by profession.

Faith of errors. In an earlier version of this article, the PNV was not mistakenly included among the formations that supported Sánchez’s inauguration.