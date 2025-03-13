

03/13/2025



Updated at 1:34 p.m.





The Congress of Deputies already has its own Investigation Commission on the DANA. With 176 votes in favor, 169 against and one abstention, their ladieships have given the green light this Thursday to the proposal to add, ERC, Junts and Podemos to deal with … To resolve political responsibilities in the tragic cold drop that, only in the Valencian Community, cost the lives of at least 225 people. Three more are still missing, almost five months after that fateful October 29. The debate and vote have concluded with shouts of “mazón resign” from the benches of the left, which already allows the president of the Generalitat Valenciana, Carlos Mazón (PP) to be glimpsed, who is already being complicated by the judicial horizon with the imputation of his ex -counselor Salome Pradas.

This investigation commission will be added to those previously constituted in the Valencian Courts and in the Senate, where the PP controls it with its absolute majority. In fact, the one established now in the lower house arrives months after what his proponents would have liked, headed by Compromís, Valencian Nationalist Party that is part of adding, and coincidentally this step is given shortly after the popular ones active their own in their own in the upper house. In fact, that has been one of the arguments defended by PP and Vox to position against the one promoted this Thursday by the Plenary of Congress.

The PSOE came to say that it was going to promote its own investigation commission, something it never did, and then refused to sign the one raised by Compromís, to which the Catalan independentistas and Podemos were added from the mixed group. The Socialists favored at the Congress table that the reformulation of the initiative was requested twice, because the lawyers warned that you cannot control autonomic administrations competitions from the state level, but finally ended up accepting the last proposal after launching the PP their own organ in the Senate.

(Information in elaboration)











Session boundary

Access to premium content is open by courtesy of the establishment where you are, but right now there are too many users connected at the same time. Please try it after a few minutes.



Try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions initiated at the same time. We have closed the oldest session to continue sailing without limits in the rest.



Keep sailing







Article only for subscribers