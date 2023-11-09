Congressmen approved credit opening; transfer is part of an agreement with the Union on revenue losses

The National Congress approved this Thursday (November 9, 2023) the PLN (bill) 40 of 2023, which opens a special credit of R$15.2 billion in the Budget to compensate for revenue losses in states and municipalities. The proposal now goes to presidential approval.

The release of the amount is part of the agreement made by the Union with the States and municipalities to compensate for losses with the collection of ICMS (Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services) caused by the fuel exemption under the former president’s government. Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The agreement signed between the Union, States and municipalities establishes compensation from the Union ofR$26.9 billion until 2026 due to revenue losses. In Congress, the bill on the subject included the anticipation of compensation from 2024 to this year, in addition to an extra transfer for the drop in the FPM (Municipal Participation Fund).

The law on the transfer agreement was sanctioned on October 24 by the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), but approval for the release of credit was still required. According to the project approved this Thursday, the amounts will be distributed as follows this year:

R$8.72 billion – compensation for State losses with ICMS;

– compensation for State losses with ICMS; R$6.30 billion – replacement of the drop in transfers to the FPM (Municipal Participation Fund) and the FPE (State and Federal District Participation Fund) in 2023.

In his opinion, the rapporteur of the credit project, deputy Mauro Benevides Filho (PDT-CE), stated that the amount to be transferred will be taken from the excess collection from 2022.

In an interview with journalists in the Chamber, the minister Alexandre Padilha (Institutional Relations) stated that the government treats the payment of the transfer as a priority. “After voting concluded today, the government is preparing to transfer this compensation in part as quickly as possible.“, he said.

According to him, the government will monitor the fiscal situation of entities to assess whether new transfers will be necessary by the end of the year. “No municipality will have the FPM in 2023, in real values, lower than that of 2022”said the minister.

The need for compensation was created after the approval, in June last year, in Congress, of two complementary laws that exempted the ICMS charged on the sale of fuel, one of the main sources of revenue for the 27 federative units.

The objective was to contain the increase in prices at gas stations. The legislation established compensation for the States and the Federal District, but Bolsonaro vetoed the provision. After Congress overturned the veto, the case was taken to the STF (Supreme Federal Court).