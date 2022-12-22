By Maria Carolina Marcello

BRASILIA (Reuters) -The National Congress concluded on Wednesday the approval of the Transition PEC, guaranteeing a victory for president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva by increasing the spending cap next year by 145 billion reais for the payment of the Bolsa Familia and guarantee resources for other expenses.

The Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) was approved in two rounds in the Chamber and the Senate, where it had to return after changes made by deputies to the text that had already been approved by senators at the beginning of the month. The PEC will now be enacted.

The transitional government intended that the PEC could expand the spending ceiling by 145 billion reais for two years, but the idea faced resistance in the Chamber, resulting in the approval of the exception to the fiscal rule only for next year.

In addition to expanding the cap, the constitutional amendment also opens a margin of 23 billion reais in next year’s investment accounts, based on a portion of excess government revenue.

Future Finance Minister Fernando Haddad minimized the reduction in the deadline, considering that it will become “irrelevant” since the next government intends to anticipate the submission to Congress of a new fiscal framework to define the rules from 2024.

For Haddad, the deadline “is not even negative” for the next government. “It just speeds up the pace (of preparing the new framework), we are going to look into it more intensively so that we can submit it to Congress as soon as possible. Because the sooner I forward it, the less pressure on Congress ”, he explained, guaranteeing that the new fiscal rule will be“ robust ”and“ credible that it will be fulfilled ”.

The basic text of the proposal was approved in the second round in the Chamber by 331 votes to 163. As it was a change in the Constitution, a minimum of 308 votes among the 513 deputies was required. Earlier, the plenary of the Chamber had concluded the vote on the PEC in the first round. The day before, the main text had already been approved by 331 votes to 168, and this Wednesday the deputies closed the voting on the highlights.

In the Senate, the votes had a score of 63 votes to 11 in the two rounds. The votes of at least 49 of the 81 senators were required.

“It ended up serving as a ‘pilot’ to check the consistency of the base that can support the next government”, evaluated Haddad about the vote, adding that the “extreme right” was, according to the scores recorded during the polls, restricted to 130 votes. in the camera. However, a new Congress will take office in February after the October elections.

Suggested by the government transition team with Lula’s endorsement, the proposal guarantees room for budgetary maneuver to the future government and guarantees the execution of programs such as Auxílio Gás and Farmácia Popular, in addition to Bolsa Família.

Allies of the president-elect and even the general rapporteur for the Budget, senator Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI), stated that there was no way to continue essential programs and services of the State without the approval of the PEC.

Critics of the measure, who refer to it as the “ceiling PEC”, however, assess that the proposal implies a blank check for the new government and poses risks to the fiscal balance.

NEGOTIATIONS

Approved with ease by the Senate in the first analysis at the beginning of the month, the PEC faced greater difficulties in the Chamber, even more so after the Federal Supreme Court (STF) considered unconstitutional the rapporteur’s amendments, the so-called secret budget.

The court overturned on Monday the mechanism for directing resources under the rubric of amendments by the general rapporteur of the Budget, criticized by many for being used for political bargaining.

The parliamentarians then decided, by agreement, that the more than 19 billion reais reserved for the instrument declared unconstitutional will be shared between imposing individual parliamentary amendments and resources for actions by the Federal Executive. In practice, this last amendment circumvents the decision of the STF, leaving the power of decision on the allocation of a portion of the Budget in the hands of the rapporteur.

The Supreme Court judgment affected the “moods” of the House, leading Haddad to become directly involved in the negotiations — not least because, according to a parliamentary leader, the political articulation of the next government lacked centralization.

Even so, the negotiations did not prevent deputies from opting to reduce the term of validity of the ceiling extension, even during the first round vote on the proposal. The text sent by the Senate predicted that the exception would last 2 years, but deputies decided to authorize the increase in the ceiling only for 2023.

(Edited by Pedro Fonseca)