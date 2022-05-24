Text had already been approved by the Chamber and underwent changes considered in the wording; now goes to presidential sanction

The Senate approved this Tuesday (May 24, 2022) the MP (Provisional Measure) that establishes the requirements and conditions for the renegotiation of Fies (Student Financing Fund) debts. The text had already passed through the Chamber and now goes to presidential sanction.

The rapporteur in the Senate, Fernando Bezerra Coelho (MDB-MS), maintained the measure as approved by the deputies. However, he changed the wording of the project. This type of change does not make the measure return to the analysis of the other legislative house.

In the text of the Chamber, the rapporteur and deputy Hugo Motta (Republicans-PB) proposes a fixed full discount of 99% for students who are part of CadÚnico (Single Registry for Social Programs) and were beneficiaries of the Emergency Aid.

Bezerra identified that the project was not clear because an excerpt spoke of “maximum reduction” and then he was emphatic by giving a fixed discount of 99%. In this way, he put the expression “until” in the project, to make it clear that the discount is a maximum of 99%.

“Such conflict, however, must be eliminated by a wording adequacy, replacing the expression ‘with a discount of 99% (ninety-nine percent)’ for ‘with a discount of up to 99% (ninety-nine percent)’ in the second device mentioned above.”

“We understand that the text requires this wording adequacy, including the term “until”. This modification makes clearer the legislator’s intention to allow discounts of up to a certain percentage, but allowing for better management of Fies availabilities, without stifling the program”, wrote in the report. Here’s the intact (249 KB).

Originally Edited December 30, 2021 by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), text also authorizes debt forgiveness in some cases.

Students who joined the program until the 2nd semester of 2017, with overdue and unpaid debts, will benefit from the approved law.

Here is the discount percentage according to the debt overdue period:

up to 12% of the principal amount for debts for more than 90 days, with the possibility of payment in up to 150 installments;

up to 77% for debits more than 360 days ago;

discount of up to 99% for debts for more than 360 days of students who are part of CadÚnico (Single Registry for Social Programs) and benefited from Emergency Aid, with the possibility of splitting the outstanding balance in up to 15 installments.

According to the government, in this period there were 3.1 million contracts, of which ⅓ are in default. The total debt is R$ 113 billion, considering students up to date with their bills and those in default. The amount in arrears is R$ 8.99 billion, while the debt of defaulters is R$ 38 billion.

SANTAS CASAS

The Chamber included, in the proposal, special conditions for the payment of debts of Santas Casas and other charities in the health sector. The Senate did not change the passage.

Organizations will be able to settle their debts with the Federal Revenue and the Attorney General’s Office of the National Treasury.

The proposal covers tax and non-tax debts, which expired until April 30, 2022. The program offers the possibility to pay debts in up to 120 monthly installments.