The National Congress approved today (17) the release of budget credit to fund the so-called gas aid or gas voucher. R$ 300 million were approved to help low-income families buy cooking gas at the equivalent of 40% of the price of the cylinder.

The project that provided for the aid was approved in October, but the amount that guarantees it was approved this Friday by deputies and senators. In today’s session, Congress approved budget credits for ministries and other agencies and public companies.

Families enrolled in the Federal Government’s Single Registry for Social Programs (CadÚnico), with monthly per capita family income less than or equal to half the minimum wage, or who live in the same household as a beneficiary of the Continuous Cash Benefit (BPC) will benefit.

The assistance will preferably be granted to families with women victims of domestic violence under the monitoring of urgent protective measures. Payment preference will be to the woman responsible for the household.

The expectation is to serve 5.5 million families and admit the gradual entry of more families into the program starting next year. Aid from the Gas dos Brasileiros program must be granted every two months.

* With information from the Senate Agency

