chihuahua.- With 32 votes in favor, the Chihuahua State Congress approved the creation of Secretary of Tourism in this entity, after the presentation of the document before the plenary by the deputy Isela Martinezgiven the need to have such dependency, since Chihuahua was the only state in the country that did not have it, and that is why the current State Goverment focused on presenting the proposal.

The creation of this Secretariat has the objective of to promote, foment and boost activities industrial, mining, commercial and human capital development for the productive sectors throughout the state.

Another of the aforementioned purposes of this new Secretariat is raise the tourist theme at an essential level, to be able to count on a larger budget and to give the importance that the tourism industry deserves in order to seek support and create conditions so that chihuahua receive more and better income in this area, in addition to better planning the strategies that promote and trigger the tourist activity.

Also, it should be mentioned that at Secretary of Tourism It is responsible for various matters such as designing, implementing and supervising the public politics in tourism in the entity, as well as design strategies and promotional instruments so that tourism in chihuahua be disseminated nationally and internationally.

It is also responsible for coordinating the participation of the public, social and private sectors in actions aimed at the identification, creation, conservation, improvement and proper use of natural, historical and cultural resources of tourist interest in the state, to mention a few.