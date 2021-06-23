The Chamber of Deputies approved this Tuesday evening (June 22, 2021) the PL (Bill) 3,877 of 2020, which authorizes the Central Bank to receive voluntary cash or term deposits from financial institutions and also members of the Brazilian Payment System.

The proposal had already been approved by the Senate and passed through the Chamber without changes. With that, goes the sanction.

The project belongs to the senator Rogério Carvalho (PT-SE). The rapporteur in the Chamber was Joice Hasselmann (PSL-SP). She recommended, and the plenary accepted, the approval of the way the Senate sent the text (read the whole, 76 KB). There were 425 votes against 10.

Voluntary time deposits would be remunerated at a rate to be determined by the Central Bank.

The idea is to provide the Central Bank with another tool to fight inflation. The main one currently used is the basic interest rate, the Selic, which guides the remuneration of loans made to the government.

When the Selic rises, it is more interesting for financial institutions to lend to the government than to the general public. The supply of credit for consumption is reduced, the demand for products falls and, consequently, inflation cools down. The problem with this method is the increase in the Executive’s indebtedness.

Voluntary deposits would be a complementary tool that would work in a similar way. But the resources, instead of going to the Executive, would stay with the BC.

The approved proposal determines that the Central Bank renders accounts every 3 months on operations.

continue reading