Treaty determines rights and duties of the sector in both countries to strengthen cooperation ties and bilateral relations

The Federal Senate approved on Wednesday (April 19, 2023) an agreement on air services between Brazil and Portugal was reached. Signed in Lisbon in July 2021, the text had already passed through the Chamber of Deputies the week before. A legislative decree was published in the Official Diary of the Union this Wednesday (April 19). Here’s the full of the document (74 KB).

According to the text that exposes the creation of the treaty to the Executive, the agreement was made to strengthen “the bonds of friendship, understanding and cooperation” between the 2 signatory countries, in addition to contributing to the “bilateral relations in the spheres of trade, tourism and cooperation”.

WHAT THE AGREEMENT SAYS

The text of 26 articles determines:

tariff freedom for airlines from both countries;

right to define the number and route of weekly flights;

right to fly over the territory of the other party without landing;

recognition by Brazil and Portugal of the validity of licenses and certificates relating to the competence of the crew and the conditions of the planes issued by the partner country;

conditions for revocation of airline authorization;

rules for the sale of tickets and cargo transport, tariffs and fees;

respect for international safety rules;

control practices of abuse of market power and unfair competition.

read the full of the agreement on air services signed between Brazil and Portugal (684 KB).

With information from Senate Agency and the Chamber Agency.