Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 22/12/2023 – 20:34

The National Congress approved this Friday, the 22nd, the last day of the legislative year, the 2024 Budget with a cut of around R$7 billion in the Growth Acceleration Program (PAC), the main showcase of President Luiz Inácio Lula's government da Silva. This is the first Budget of Lula's third term, as the 2023 Budget was prepared during the Bolsonaro administration.

In the first version of the Annual Budget Law Project (PLOA), the rapporteur, deputy Luiz Carlos Motta (PL-SP), had reduced R$17 billion from the PAC, by forecasting R$44.3 billion for the program next year , instead of the R$61.3 billion indicated by the Executive.

In the new text, the parliamentarian allocated around R$54 billion to the program. The cut served to boost the value of the commission amendments, which went from R$11.3 billion – the floor established by the Budget Guidelines Law (LDO) of 2024 – to R$16.6 billion next year. The text also foresees a record value for parliamentary amendments, of R$53 billion.

According to the text, R$6.3 billion will be reallocated to the PAC from mandatory expenses that were resized, due to lower-than-expected inflation. With the new scenario, the inflationary correction of the minimum wage will increase from 4.48% to 3.85%, reducing a series of federal expenses, such as social security benefits, salary bonuses and unemployment insurance.

The minimum value in 2024, based on this new percentage, should be around R$1,415, instead of the R$1,421 initially foreseen. The remainder of the PAC restoration will come from changes to other Budget items.

The rapporteur also limited the government's power to modify the allocation of PAC funds without needing the approval of deputies and senators. As shown by the Estadão/Broadcast (Grupo Estado's real-time news system), the official return of the program opened a dispute between the Executive and Congress over the power to reallocate resources.

Motta also modified sections that were included by the economic team in part of the discretionary expenses (non-mandatory, such as investments) that expanded the government's freedom to open additional credits for some portfolios without intermediation with Congress.

Record amendments

The 2024 Budget will have a record volume of parliamentary amendments, worth approximately R$53 billion. In total, parliamentarians will be entitled to around R$16.6 billion in committee amendments, R$25 billion in individual mandatory amendments and R$11.3 billion in state bench amendments.

Parliamentary amendments are resources in the federal government's Budget that can be directed to the electoral strongholds of deputies and senators to, for example, carry out works and implement public policies.

This year, the rapporteur of the 2024 Budget, deputy Luiz Carlos Motta (PL-SP), increased the resources allocated to committee amendments. The Budget Guidelines Law (LDO) approved this year defined that the amount allocated to commission amendments will be equivalent to “at least” 0.9% of the Net Current Revenue (RCL) for the year 2022, which represents R$11, 3 billion. The inclusion of the expression “at least” opened space for parliamentarians to request a higher amount, which reached R$16.6 billion.

Although the government is not obliged to pay these amounts, as is the case with individual and state bench amendments, which are mandatory, the Legislative leadership decided to invest in these funds as a way of compensating for the end of the secret budget declared unconstitutional by the Supreme Court. Federal (STF). The movement led by the presidents of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG).

The idea is that the presidents of both Houses can obtain greater control over parliamentary resources, through committee amendments, along the lines of the old secret budget. The scheme, revealed by Estadão and declared unconstitutional by the Federal Supreme Court (STF), it consisted of the distribution of amendments without transparency by the Congress leadership.

In the form of committee amendments, the author of the appeal is not a deputy or a senator, but the committee itself. As a rule, the choice of the programs that are the subject of the amendments is, in fact, a collective decision.

“The committee amendment is balanced not technically, but politically,” said deputy Adriana Ventura (Novo-SP) yesterday, during a vote on the budget report at the Joint Budget Committee (CMO).

According to her, this type of amendment became just a “disguise”. “It has become a business counter, we have to be clear about that. The rapporteur's amendment (called the Secret Budget, extinguished by the STF) became a committee amendment. This is clear and clear, even the walls know”, highlighted the parliamentarian.

Electoral fund

Another sign of Congress's power was made clear in the amount allocated to the electoral fund for the 2024 municipal elections: a figure of almost R$5 billion. The difference of R$4 billion between the amount originally proposed by the government (R$939.3 million) and the new amount (R$4.9 billion) will be removed from the amendments made by state benches.

In this way, the electoral fund for the campaign of mayors and councilors will be the same as that funded the 2022 presidential elections, which represents more than double the last municipal elections, in 2020, of R$2 billion.

The largest share of the fund in 2024 will be allocated to PL, the party of former president Jair Bolsonaro and the LOA rapporteur.