Firefighters from the Federal District were also contemplated; congressmen also voted for extra credits and 5 presidential vetoes

The National Congress approved this Wednesday (July 12, 2023) an 18% increase in the salary of civil and military police officers and firefighters in Brasília. The PLN (National Congress bill) should have an impact of BRL 372.2 million in 2023 and another BRL 685 million in January 2024.

The readjustment will be paid in installments by the Federal District government. The costs of military and civil police and firefighters in the federative unit are funded by the FCDF (Constitutional Fund of the Federal District), fed with transfers from the federal government.

Earlier, the same project was approved at the CMO (Mixed Budget Committee), with a report by the deputy Gilvan Maximo (Republicans-DF). Here’s the full of the approved report (244 KB).

In addition to the readjustment for security professionals, the project allows for the opening of 5,000 job openings for the Equivalent Teacher Bank and the Reference Framework for Administrative Technician Positions in Education.

Funds are also released for MPU (Union Public Ministry) positions. The costs are BRL 499 million for education and BRL 38 million for the MPU, considering the annualized budget.

presidential vetoes

Congressmen upheld the president’s veto Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) to the section of the law 14,592 of 2023 which determined the allocation of 5% of the funds raised by the Sesc (Social Service of Commerce) and by the Senac (National Commercial Learning Service) for the Embratur (Brazilian Agency for International Tourism Promotion).

Congressmen also agreed to overthrow the veto 64 of 2022by former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The excerpt refers to Law 14,514, of 2022 and deals with resources destined to energy efficiency projects.

Bolsonaro had vetoed an excerpt that extended until December 31, 2025 the mandatory allocation of at least 0.5% of the distributors’ revenue to energy efficiency programs. For a veto to be overturned, an absolute majority of the votes of deputies (257) and senators (41), computed separately, is required.

Congress also maintained two other Bolsonaro vetoes. One of them dealt with the New Fungetur Law (Law 14,476 of 2022), sanctioned on December 15. One of the passages vetoed and confirmed by the Legislature allowed Embratur to receive resources not used by Apex-Brasil (Brazilian Agency for the Promotion of Exports and Investments).

Deputies and senators also confirmed the veto to a section of the Law 14,513 of 2022, which made the allocation of resources by the government more flexible. According to the Executive, the device has “vice of unconstitutionality” and goes against the rules for implementing public expenditure.

security professionals

Congress also overturned 2 provisions of the veto 2 of 2023which deal with Law 14,531, of 2023which expanded the quality of life program for public safety professionals, the Pró-Vida.

The veto had excluded legislative police officers from Pro-Vida and Susp (Single Public Security System), which includes penitentiary agents, municipal guards, Federal Police, Highway Police, among others.

Also on the same law in favor of the health of police officers, congressmen decided to maintain Lula’s veto that gave public security professionals the broad right of opinion and freedom of expression.

According to the government, however, the section is “inaccurate” and could promote legal uncertainty since the performance of the security agent should not be based on unrestricted freedom of expression, but on hierarchy.

extra credits

In addition to the adjustment to DF police officers, Congress approved 6 other projects that open credit in the Budget. The session on Wednesday (July 12) had a total of 31 items on the agenda, but congressmen agreed to postpone the analysis of the proposals that were not voted on.

Here are the approved credits: