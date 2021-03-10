Despite the frontal rejection of the Republicans, the US House of Representatives approved on March 10 the financial relief package valued at 1.9 trillion dollars. The robust plan pioneered by President Joe Biden is intended to deal with the devastating aftermath of the pandemic on the US economy.

A “rescue of the nation” plan to alleviate the economic crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic, as the Democratic caucus called it. The millionaire financial stimulus is already a reality and a first major legislative victory for President Joe Biden.

This Wednesday, March 10, the House of Representatives, led by Democrats, gave the green light to the economic recovery package of 1.9 trillion dollars, after the Senate did the same last Saturday. The result of the vote in the Lower House was: 220 votes in favor compared to 211 against.

Once admitted and reviewed, the text only needs President Biden’s signature for it to become law. The Democratic leader plans to plant his seal this Friday: “We hope that delivery will take place sometime tomorrow and that the president will sign it on Friday,” said White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki.

What is the objective of the ambitious financial rescue? Heal the economic depression caused after a year of pandemic, which in the United States leaves more than 29 million infections and almost 529,000 deaths. The new economic boost includes direct checks for $ 1,400 – which could begin to be delivered later this month -, unemployment benefits of up to $ 300 a week, tax credits for minors, funds for vaccination and aid to local governments, among others.

News in development …

With AP and Reuters