The Chamber of Deputies has approved at least 31 bills aimed at Brazilian mothers in the last ten years. Of these, 11 were incorporated into the Constitution. Among the initiatives, some of them, already transformed into ordinary laws, guarantee the right of women to breastfeed their babies during public tenders or that the preventive detention of pregnant women is replaced by house arrest.

In 2023, so far, three texts have been approved. One of them, authored by the federal government, guarantees the athletic scholarship to pregnant and puerperal sportswomen, while guaranteeing remote work for pregnant parliamentarians from the thirtieth week of pregnancy.

Another approved proposal, also authored by the government, provides for equal wages for men and women, establishing transparency and remuneration mechanisms to be followed by companies and determines increased supervision for the application of administrative sanctions. Both texts are under review by the Senate.

According to data from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) compiled by Agência Câmara, women occupy fewer leadership positions (37.4% of the total) and receive, on average, 77.7% of men’s income in the same function.

In August 2022, Congress passed the tubal ligation law. Since March of this year, women can undergo tubal ligation from the age of 21. Before, these procedures could only be done after the age of 25. Those who have at least two children can undergo the procedure from the age of 21. The text also excluded from the legislation the need for express consent from both spouses for sterilization.

The year 2015 was the most productive in terms of approval of matters aimed at Brazilian mothers in the Chamber. One of the approved texts seeks to ensure that pregnant students, from the eighth month or during the six months after the birth of the child, have the right to replace face-to-face classes with a regime of exercises done at home with the monitoring of the institution of teaching.

Another measure approved in the House that year that was turned into law extends the term of scholarships in postgraduate programs so that mothers can continue to do master’s and doctorate with the aid. The bill awaits Senate consideration in 2023, eight years later.

This week, the House will still vote on a proposed amendment to the Constitution (PEC) that grants amnesty to parties that failed to comply with gender and race quotas in the 2022 election.

Although the low representation is an adversity, the women’s bench approved, in 2021, the women’s budget, which allows amendments to be presented by the deputies that guarantee the maintenance or expansion of existing programs for women. In 2023, parliamentarians have up to BRL 854.9 billion of effective budget to use. By May of this year, R$89.4 billion had already been paid.

Among the 27 governors, only two are women – Fátima Bezerra (PT-RN) and Raquel Lyra (PSDB-PE). Due to the resignations of Camilo Santana (PT) in Ceará and Wellington Dias (PT) in Piauí, both States had, albeit temporarily, the first woman to exercise the function. Regina Sousa (PT) and Izolda Cela took over the governments of Piauí and Ceará, respectively.

Izolda was passed over as the name of the PDT, which had an alliance with the PT, for reelection, generating a division and his departure from the PDT. The legend indicated Roberto Cláudio, defeated by Elmano de Freitas (PT) in the past. Izolda took over as Secretary of Education at the Ministry of Education, commanded by Camilo Santana.

In the last election, only four women were elected senators. They are: Professor Dorinha (União-TO), Damares Alves (Republicanos-DF), Teresa Leitão (PT-PE) and Tereza Cristina (PP-MS).