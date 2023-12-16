President of the Chamber had a political victory with the approval of the PEC, which should be enacted next week

The President of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), said on Friday (Dec 15, 2023) that the tax reform approved in Congress is far from a proposal “perfect”but it is a “possible text”.

On Friday (Dec 15), the Chamber approved the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) of the tax reform (45 of 2019) in 2 rounds. The deputies analyzed the changes made by the Senate, which approved the text in November, after initial scrutiny by the Lower House.

“Today we close a cycle, I do not dare to say that this is the perfect text, but the possible text within a Parliament with diversity of thoughts”said Lira.

Now, the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) must define the date for enacting the reform. Lira said that a possible date to hold the formal session is on Wednesday (Dec 20).

The president of the Chamber also stated that the proposal brings social justice and attracts investment. He also said that the text will allow the establishment of a system in which the population that earns less will pay less taxes.