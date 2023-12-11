Congressman Lee said US senators will not listen to Zelensky's instructions

Congressman Mike Lee on social media X said that US senators will not listen to the instructions of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.

“What, no one can have a legitimate reason to disagree with Zelensky? “Many reasons come to my mind,” the politician noted.

According to Lee, American senators are unwilling to comply with the demands of the Ukrainian leader, since their responsibilities include caring for US national interests.

Vladimir Zelensky arrived in the United States, where he made his first public speech as part of a visit to the military academy in Washington. The politician criticized Congress for its delay in providing funding to Ukraine and again asked for weapons.