Congresswoman Greene: Democrats plan to play 'Russian interference' card
Supporters of US President Joe Biden plan to play the “Russian interference” card before the presidential election, said Republican member of the House of Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene on her page on the social network X.
According to her, Democrats will accuse those who oppose the allocation of funds to Ukraine of supporting Russia.
#Congress #announced #Democrats39 #plans #play #Russian #interference #card
Leave a Reply