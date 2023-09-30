The United States government is currently facing a serious risk of facing a shutdown of its services. This is due to the impasse that is taking place in the American Legislature regarding the approval of Joe Biden’s government’s public budget.

The deadline for approving the American government’s budget ends this Saturday (30) and, if there is no agreement, the USA could face the shutdown of its public services and the suspension of salary payments from midnight this Sunday. (1st).

This Friday (29) the US House of Representatives, with a Republican majority, rejected the last agreement that was being debated in the house to avoid a strike. The measure, presented by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, from the Republican Party, which aimed to create ways to finance the government for another 30 days, was rejected by 232 votes.

The bill proposed spending cuts and imposed immigration restrictions and security measures on the country’s southern border, Republican priorities with little chance of passing the Democratic-majority Senate.

In the Senate, a bipartisan base has been trying to advance another bill, known as a continuity resolution, to fund the government until November 17th.

According to Reuters, McCarthy stated that he still has other ideas to avoid the paralysis of federal public services, but did not specify what they are.

The rejection of this bill in the US House, which comes one day before the deadline, leaves few options for avoiding the consequences of a US government shutdown, which include the temporary layoff of public servants, continued military service without pay, the interruption of infrastructure programs and social services for millions of Americans, the closure of public offices, museums and parks and disruptions to the country’s air traffic.

U.S. government shutdowns happen when Congress fails to pass laws related to funding public services.

In this case, lawmakers would have to pass 12 different spending bills to fund government agencies, but the process is time-consuming. They often resort to approving a temporary extension to allow government operations to continue.

Each year, the US Congress must pass these laws to ensure funding for federal departments, agencies, and programs. The lack of consensus in the Legislature, as is happening now, could result in a total shutdown, which affects all non-essential services associated with discretionary spending that has not yet been approved.

If no funding legislation is enacted by this Saturday, federal agencies will have to stop all non-essential work and will not send paychecks for the duration of the shutdown.

If it occurs, this would not be the first US government shutdown. Over the last 43 years, the USA has already faced 14 shutdowns of its public services due to impasses over the approval of the federal budget. The longest occurred in 2019, during the government of former President Donald Trump (2017-2021), when public services were paralyzed for 34 days.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned that a government shutdown would “harm the country’s economic progress” and affect programs designed to support small businesses and children, and could delay major improvements to the country’s infrastructure services. .

President Joe Biden has warned that the government shutdown could have a significant impact on the American Armed Forces.