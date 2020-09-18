The agricultural bills brought by Modi government are being strongly opposed. Meanwhile, what the suspended Congress leader has said on the agriculture bill will not only make the Congress feel uncomfortable but it can be a big relief for the Modi government.

Suspended Congress leader Sanjay Jha tweeted on Friday afternoon that there is no difference between the Congress and the BJP regarding the agricultural bills. He said that the Narendra Modi government was doing exactly what the Congress had promised in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Suspended congress leader revealed poll

Earlier, Sanjay Jha, who was suspended by the Congress from the party in July, said that the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (one of the three bills) was in line with the UPA’s intentions and the multi-branding brought by the Congress This will benefit FDI.

Folks, in our Congress Manifesto for 2019 Lok Sabha elections, we had ourselves proposed abolition of APMC Act and making agricultural produce free from restrictions. This is what Modi government has done in the farmers bills. BJP and Congress are on the same page here. – Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) September 18, 2020

Sanjay Jha said in a tweet that before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress had also talked in its manifesto to abolish the APMC Act and make agricultural products free from restrictions. He said that the Modi government has fulfilled the promise made by the Congress in its manifesto. Jha said that BJP and Congress are unanimous on this issue.

Reacting to this tweet by Sanjay Jha, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya praised the former Congress spokesperson. He said that he is the only person who has actually read the party’s election manifesto.

The only person, who seems to have read the Congress manifesto, remembers it and is appalled at the duplicity of its leadership, who are conveniently abroad, while the Parliament is on and important steps to empower farmers are being taken …. https://t.co/OtqVDoGrjy – Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) September 18, 2020

Harsimrat Kaur resigns

Significantly, the Agriculture Ordinance was placed in the Lok Sabha on Monday. Subsequently, on Tuesday, an Ordinance – Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was passed by voice vote, while the remaining two were passed on Thursday. However, after this, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur resigned as Union Minister.

PM said- confusion is being spread

Here, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that after the passage of the three bills related to agriculture in the Lok Sabha amidst heavy opposition, facilities like MSP and government procurement of farmers will continue to be available. He said that confusion is being spread about this.