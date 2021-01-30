With the Senate in idle mode and the House of Representatives tangled in short circuits, during January Congress was unable to hold, despite the fact that there are plenty of projects. President Alberto Fernández large the agenda of extraordinary two times and there are about twenty initiatives enabled to be dealt with in February.

The loudest on the list are the ones with the least chance of moving forward: the Judicial Reform and the project that modifies the Procuratorate.

Both obtained half a sanction in the upper house, where the Frente de Todos has its own majority, but they were bogged down in Deputies.

In fact, the Together for Change deadlock I do not sign the extension of the virtual operating protocol because he wants to be guaranteed, in writing, that both issues will not be discussed.

In the ruling party they assure that they will be debated now because “The numbers are not there to approve them” on the premmises. To achieve this, it is necessary that the Lavagnists or the four Cordovan people who respond to Governor Juan Schiaretti – who demonstrated against – change their opinion.

In judicial matters, there is also the implementation of the Criminal Procedure Code, which establishes the adoption of the accusatory system in federal justice, currently in force in a handful of provinces.

In turn, a week ago Fernández surprised by expanding the agenda and incorporating the “electoral calendar” as a title. Under that item The project to suspend the STEP was authorized to deal with. However, with Máximo Kirchner – who presides over the FdT bloc – against it, the proposal does not seem to be, for now, more than a “gesture” of goodwill towards the governors who have been asking for it.

But there is another rule linked to the electoral year that does have broad consensus among the forces: the one that suspends the application of the causes of expiration of the political personality of the political parties. Due to the pandemic, the majority did not comply with party obligations and are at risk of losing legal status if the deadlines do not change.

Meanwhile, the package of economic projects mostly sent by the Minister of Economy, Martín Guzman, to support agreements and try to reactivate the economy is still in the pipeline.

In that thickness is the Law of Sustainability of Public Debt; the Fiscal Consensus signed with the provinces; the bleaching project for construction works; that of mortgage loans; that of public works for housing; an initiative to modify the Tax on Income and Personal Assets in order to encourage savings in pesos; the project that changes the Monotax regime. In addition to the 180-day suspension of the constitution of Simplified Stock Companies, a project pushed by Kirchnerism in the Senate.

Those points shouldn’t have a problem moving forward either. Nevertheless, the exclusion of the extension of the biofuels law from the agenda generated conflict with another sector of the opposition.

The Federal interblock -which brings together Lavagnistas, Justicialistas, Socialistas and Cordobeses of Schiaretti- demanded to him to the Executive by that. In fact, the president of the Federal Consensus bloc, Alejandro “Topo” Rodríguez had signed the virtual operating protocol under the condition that that rule is dealt with. As it was not included, the agreements were broken.

“Work continues to define a consensus agenda”said from the ruling House of the lower house, which originally planned to meet in mid-January.

The list of pending issues is completed with a easy-to-handle battery of projects: the Law of Financing for Science and Technology, a project to regulate the use and sale of phytosanitary and agrochemical products; modifications to the control of sports doping and to the Law on Defense of Competition; the long-awaited Food Labeling Law; the project of minimum budgets for environmental education; access to formal employment for transvestites, transsexuals and transgender people; and the law to grant a one-time benefit to the relatives of the ARA San Juan crew members

In turn, the President asked the Senate to treat agreements to appoint magistrates of the Judicial Power, personnel of the Foreign Service, the Armed Forces and authorities of the Central Bank.

The Senate, which took the entire January, will resume activity in February. This week the government authorities will define what issues they will advance.