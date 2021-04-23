Everyone thought that one day Puerto Rico would become the 51st State of the American Union, but the city of Washington DC may win the game. On Thursday the Lower House approved, with the exclusive support of the Democratic bloc, the law that would allow it to become another state in the country.

The cry of independence of the inhabitants of the colonies that became independent from the British crown continues. “No taxation without representation” (Without political representation there is no payment of taxes) sounds again these days to Alaska or Hawaii, the last states to join. Three-quarters of the country’s public opinion, according to polls, are against it. That is why the defenders of the law have thought that perhaps their compatriots do not know them well and have decided to extend the campaign to the entire country. It is not a question of sympathy, but of politics.

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, who last year blocked a similar bill from being debated in the Upper House, sees it as just “a cynical attempt by Democrats to seize power” to control the Senate, because the capital who usually votes Democrat would receive two seats. Democrats, for their part, see it as the last battle for civil rights and accuse Republicans of racists. 49% of Washington DC’s 712,000 residents are African-American. The city, which has been voting in the presidential elections since 1961, has only one testimonial representative without the right to vote in Congress. States like Wyoming or Vermont have less population and also elect two senators, like everyone else.

To remedy the “historical injustice”, other voices have proposed that it be incorporated into the contiguous state of Maryland, whose borders with the capital have been blurred. There it is the inhabitants of Maryland who are frontally opposed, because such a disembarkation of voters “would guarantee that the next governor would be a Washington DC neighbor,” said Congressman Andy Harris.

According to the law, the ten miles that the Constitution attributes to the capital would be reduced to two. Inside would be the Congress, the White House, and all the federal buildings, but the only inhabitants would be the president and his family. For this reason, the constitutional amendment that grants him three representatives of the electoral college in the presidential elections should be annulled. Republicans demand that this be fixed before voting on the law, but they are not the ones who decide. Senate Leader Chuck Schumer has promised to put it up for debate in the coming weeks.