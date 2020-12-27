new Delhi: The Congress on Sunday hit back at BJP President JP Nadda, accusing him of trying to mislead farmers on new agricultural laws. After the opposition of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to the three new agricultural laws of the Center, Nadda criticized him. Now after this, this statement of the party has come out.

Congress’s chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that before targeting Rahul, the BJP chief would have known that there is no MSP on potato and asked him why the government had to import it if there is enough potato in the country.

Surjewala said, “Nadda, before you go, you would have known that there is no MSP of potatoes. And … We also want to improve the agricultural sector, but the question that has attacked the life of the farmer with the three black laws is his. “He said,” Yes, also tell that you except the farmer of the country. 10 Why are lakhs of potatoes being imported from abroad? ”

Earlier, BJP President Nadda had shared an old video of a speech given by former Congress President Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha on Sunday and alleged that he was doing ‘politics’ on the agitation against the three agricultural laws.

Nadda said in the tweet, “What is this magic happening Rahul ji? Earlier, what you were advocating, now you are opposing it. You have nothing to do with country interest and farmer interest. You just have to do politics. But it is your misfortune that now your hypocrisy will not work. People and farmers of the country have come to know your dual character.

You have nothing to do. You just have to do politics. But it is your misfortune that now your hypocrisy will not work. The people and farmers of the country have come to know your dual character. pic.twitter.com/Uu2mDfBuIT – Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) December 27, 2020

