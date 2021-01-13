The Table also refuses to request a report from the CGPJ, as claimed by the Council itself and the PP

The Bureau of Congress has agreed this Wednesday to process the reform that seeks to limit the functions of the General Council of the Judiciary when it has exceeded five years of mandate, as is currently the case. This decision will cut processing times in half so that the current governing body of judges could be deprived of the power to make relevant appointments before March.

The members of the Table, where PSOE and Unidas Podemos have a majority, have also chosen not to request any report from the CGPJ itself, which on December 17 asked the Lower House to participate in the proposal by preparing a report. The Judiciary also asked Congress to listen to the suggestions of the Council of Europe, through the Venice Commission, and those of the associations of judges and prosecutors.

This request had also been sent by the PP, which also demanded to request a report from the CGPJ, the Venice Commission and that everyone involved in the reform be given a voice.