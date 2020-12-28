new Delhi: The Congress is celebrating 136th Foundation Day today. On this occasion, former Congress President Sonia Gandhi congratulated the Congress workers. Sonia Gandhi has issued a message to the workers by releasing a video from the official Twitter handle of the Congress. Although Rahul Gandhi is not present in the country on this occasion, he has gone abroad for some of his personal work.

Sonia Gandhi said, “Heartiest congratulations to all dear Congress workers on Congress Foundation Day. In this journey from the freedom struggle till now, the Congress fought only for values ​​like patriotism, selfless public service, brotherhood, unity and integrity. The struggle for independence started in front of the Congress in the form of a mass movement, there were many such moments when the Congress workers and leaders were tortured. But the Congress did not back down from its goal of India’s independence. ”

Sonia Gandhi further said, the workers got punished with black water, went to jail, ate sticks, stitched in front of bullets. He sacrificed his life but he fought for freedom and the country gained independence. Even after independence, the Congress stepped up with the countrymen and laid the foundation for a strong India.

Sonia Gandhi said that the conditions before the independence were once again in the country. The rights of the people are being crushed, there is an element of dictatorship all around. Unemployment is at its peak, farm barn is being attacked, black laws are being imposed on the farmers of the country. In such a situation, it is our responsibility to once again take on the dictatorial forces of the country and save the country.

Let me tell you that today, on 28 December, the Congress is celebrating its 136th Foundation Day. Although Rahul Gandhi is not present in the country on this occasion. Congress party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Rahul Gandhi’s foreign visit has said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has gone abroad for a personal visit and he will be out for a few days.

Giriraj Singh taunts Rahul Gandhi

On the one hand, while former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is a constant attacker on the Modi government on the issue of farmers, on the other hand, ministers of the central government and BJP leaders also do not miss out on the Congress and Rahul Gandhi. At the same time, Union Minister Giriraj Singh has taunted Rahul Gandhi. Giriraj Singh has attacked Rahul Gandhi only because of this Rahul Gandhi has gone abroad.

Actually, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is on a foreign trip and he will be absent on the party’s foundation day. In such a situation, Giriraj Singh wrote on his Twitter account, ‘Rahul Gandhi’s vacation in India is over, today he went back to Italy.’

Congress was established 62 years before independence

The Congress was born in Gokuldas Tejpal Sanskrit College, Mumbai on 28 December 1885, 62 years before independence. The Congress Party was founded by AO Hume, a retired Scottish officer. Although AO Hume never got the status of founder of the party while alive. After his death in 1912, he was declared the founder of the Congress. Even though the Congress was founded by an Englishman, the Indian president of the party was elected. In 1885, Vyomesh Chandra Banerjee was elected the first president of the Congress in the presence of 72 representatives.

The special thing is that the English had established the Congress Party by planning. During the year 1857, the protest against the British had increased considerably. To deal with such a situation, the British planned to build a platform where all Indians could take out their anger. For this the British chose AO Hume.

