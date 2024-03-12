

Munich (AFP)

Guinean Serho Djerassi, the brilliant Stuttgart striker, sent a congratulatory message to four of his teammates, revealing that they had been called up to the German national football team for the upcoming international window, while coach Julian Nagelsmann is scheduled to announce his official squad on Thursday.

Nagelsmann is scheduled to announce Die Mannschaft's lineup for the two friendly matches against France on March 23 in Lyon, and the Netherlands three days later in Frankfurt.

This will be the last stop before the announcement of the final squad that will compete in the European Cup, which Germany will host between June 14 and July 14.

According to the German press, four players from Stuttgart, namely attacking midfielder Deniz Undav, left-back Maximilian Mittelstadt, striker Chris Foresch and centre-back Waldemar Anton, will be present in the squad of the four-time world champions for the next international window.

Furisch was on the German national team roster last October and November, and participated for nine minutes against the United States, “which ended with Germany winning 3-1,” while Mittelstadt, Anton, and Undav were never called up.

Stuttgart, which was on the verge of relegation from the German League last season, before remaining thanks to the playoff match, currently occupies third place in the overall standings of the “Bundesliga” after 25 rounds.

