The economic support of national and international companies and institutions to contemporary art is one of the keys to arc success: obviously, the entire history of art is linked to the financing of artistic projects, but contemporary art, with its peculiar characteristics -in particular, the divorce between art and public that already forced the historical avant -garde -, it shows that without a powerful collecting, a country cannot place its country. be, in that ‘history’. The Spanish case is, of course, paradigmatic: all our avant -garde of interwar is invisible and there is almost never a Spanish artist in the top 100. In a context in which all aesthetic and conceptual canons are fluid – when not openly transgressed – and criteria such as the ‘quality’ of the works are equally ethereal, the conviction matters. And this is demonstrated in a single way. Five collections have been recognized: Patricia Phelps de Cisneros -Premio ‘A’ honorary for her support for art-, Fundació Sorigué -Premio ‘A’ Corporate Collection -, Juan Carlos Maldonado Collection -Premio ‘A’ to the international collecting-, Fernando Arriola and Yolanda Zugaz International-.i Macamel Museu Acquisition Award of Contemporary Art Armando Martins, which will open its doors in Lisbon this month, will be the first 5-star hotel museum in Europe. It will be located in the historic Palacio Condes da Ribeira Grande and in it the collection of Armando Martins, of more than 600 works will be exhibited. Among them will be the artist Xie Lei (China, 1983), represented by the Belgian Meessen gallery, which has been recognized with the I Macam Acquisition Award with his work Double IV Lexus Award for Best Stand and artistic content The same gallery, the Meessen, has also won the V Prize Lexus for Best Estand. Or what is the same, to the works of Ignasi Aballí and Xie Lei (again) .XX Arch/Beep Electronic Art Award, which recognizes the contribution of new technologies to contemporary discourse, has been granted to the work ‘Adsum’, by Eduardo Kac, represented by the Henrique Faria gallery. With the celebration of this edition of the award, a stage is closed to start a new tour under the name of Newartaward@arc, with the collaboration and complicity of the arts Connection Foundation.Premio Pilar Forcada Art situaconsla winner Edition, this acquisition award, focused on a work of a woman’s artist from the Mediterranean region participating in the fair, has also fallen to Lara Fluxà, of Bombon Projects. Premio Catalina D´Anglade in its VIII edition, the Catalina d’Anglade Award has fallen to the artist Álvaro Urbano, of the Gallery Cuatro, with his work. In addition to this acquisition, it will support the Creator for the development of a new piece that combines art and design to bring it closer to new audiences in a serial edition. PREMIUM OPENING AND JOVENEL TALENT XI OPENING Award. New galleries has been for the continuous space gallery (Colombia) and the awards for young talent, for Jeanne Gaigher (Reervoir Gallery) and Omar Castillo Alfaro (Sissi Club Gallery). These awards are awarded to the best stand and the artists of the Opening Section of the Fair (dedicated to young galleries and emerging art), curated by Anissa Touati and Cristina Anglada.Ix Award beers Alhambra of emerging art artist Madrid Monica Mays, represented in the Galleries Pedro Cera and Blue Velvet, has won the IX Award Beers Alhambra of Emerging Art ‘Conveyors’ (which will not be exhibited until next year). To this award, which requests from the artists who start from the reflection on the company’s ‘without haste’ philosophy – a good idea … – have chosen more than one hundred authors. The jury was made up of Manuel Segade (director of the Reina Sofía National Art Center Museum), Sandra Guimarães (director of the Helga de Alvear de Cáceres Contemporary Museum of Contemporary Art), Tania Pardo (director of the CA2M Museum) and executives of Alhambra. Disbelief ‘and’ Hermes’, exposed in the Pedro Cera gallery. His works will become part of the Collection of the Dos de Mayo Art Center (CA2M) of Móstoles. The jury, of which Ferran Benblit (advisor to the Commission for the acquisition of works of art of the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Sports), Nadia Arroyo Arce (Director of Culture of the Mapfre Foundation) and other positions, has valued “the capacity of this Madrid creator, based in Amsterdam, to perform sculptures and facilities in which the autobiography is interfosed and the historical archives. From top to bottom, a moment of the Illy award award to Claudia Pagès; Eduardo Kac, winter of the arc/BEEP; and Álvaro Urbano, recognized with Catalina D’Anglade IFEMAII ENATEEL Prize II Award-Arcomadrid 2025 has fallen to the Sevillian Immaculate Salinas, represented by the Rafael Ortiz gallery, for his work ‘Pepita’ (2025), a drawing inspired by the grape seed. The jury was made up of Luis Nozaleda (General Director of AATE), Tania Pardo (director of the CA2M Museum) and Candela Álvarez Soldevilla, collector.xviii Illy Award Illy SubstantinarTete Award of the coffee maker Illy is dedicated to the patronage of young promises of contemporary art. It was won by the Catalan artist Claudia Pagès, represented by the àngels Barcelona gallery and selected by a jury composed of Mariano Mayer, artistic commissioner, Imma Prieto, director of the Tàpies Museum, and Javier Díaz-Guardiola, coordinator of ABC Cultural. Vila Casasla Fundació Vila Casas Award has awarded its acquisition award to the Catalan artist of Peruvian origin Lúa Coderch, represented by the àngels Barcelona gallery, for textile works ‘you never know what the good news’ and ‘exhaust and exuberant’. His award to the artist Juana González, of minimum space. The creator Ana de Alvear, from Valverde Espacio, has received a special mention.I Juana de Aizpurupor Azpurupor, the gallery owner Ursula Krinzinger has been recognized with the I Juana de Aizpuru Award for her journey in the history of Arco and her commitment to the fair.

