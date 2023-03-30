The historic decisions issued in the Emirates yesterday doubled our confidence in the future of our country, and the strength of our “unified home” under the flag of our state, which is well-established in development and sovereignty, as there is no ambiguity in our model, and there is no confusion in our choices.

Royal decrees were issued appointing: His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan as Vice President of the State, and His Highness Sheikh Hazaa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan as Deputy Rulers of Abu Dhabi, and His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as Crown Prince. To the era of Abu Dhabi.. so that our country begins – with them, by them, and through them – a new phase of development, building on the achievements, and working tirelessly for the future.

With a quick reading of the decisions, we realize that they came with high national stature, exceptional personalities of high caliber, and faces we know and know, love and love, to whom we owe allegiance, and owe service to the UAE, its people and its leadership. The great national confidence in a country where the wheel of construction has not stopped, and it has never been absent from the lists of success and exclusivity.

Perhaps that is the secret of the wide public acceptance of these decisions, which proves to everyone – without equivocation – that the UAE, its president, rulers and people, have fully absorbed the principles of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and they have all succeeded in transforming those principles into a curriculum. Righteous for a federal state with coherent, stable and solid pillars, working as one hand with confidence and reassurance.

It was also remarkable in the new appointments, their integration, between the federal and the local, especially since it is not hidden from the follower, the clear fingerprints of His Highness Sheikh Hazaa bin Zayed and His Highness Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed in the record of achievements, while everyone knows the rich record of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed at the level of the federal government, And the great services he provided to the homeland and the citizen, while we all followed the ideal model presented by His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed, who was raised in the school of the captain and captain of the ship, so he was truly the pioneer of the executive work.

Congratulations to the Emirates and its people for these lofty national figures in which we see our future, our ambition, our determination, the will of our youth, our security, our safety, and our renaissance.