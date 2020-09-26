Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has congratulated former Prime Minister of India Manmohan Singh on his 88th birthday. In a tweet, Rahul Gandhi recalled Manmohan Singh and said that the country feels the lack of a prime minister like him. Rahul Gandhi tweeted, ‘India is missing a Prime Minister today who has an understanding like Manmohan Singh. His honesty, decency and dedication are a source of inspiration for all of us. Wish him a very happy birthday and have a lovely year ahead. ‘

The veteran Congress leader and former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, who ran a coalition government between 2004-2014, his best contribution was in economic reforms under the Narasimha Rao government in 1991. He was Rao’s finance minister. The 1991 budget laid the roadmap for advancing economic reforms in modern India and the country. However, Singh never stopped sharing credits with his boss PV Narasimha Rao.

India feels the absence of a PM with the depth of Dr Manmohan Singh. His honesty, decency and dedication are a source of inspiration for us all. Wishing him a very happy birthday and a lovely year ahead.#HappyBirthdayDrMMSingh – Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 26, 2020

Singh said, “It was a difficult choice and a bold decision and it was possible because Prime Minister Narasimha Rao gave me the freedom to roll things, because they had fully understood the economy of India at that time. ” Singh was born on 26 September 1932 in the Punjab province of Pakistan before the partition of India.

He studied at Panjab University, Cambridge University and received his doctorate in economics from Oxford University. He later taught at the University of Punjab as well as Delhi School of Economics and Delhi University.

Dr. Manmohan Singh served as the 13th Prime Minister of India between 2004 and 2014 after the UPA defeated the NDA government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Economist Singh served as Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha from 1998 to 2004. The Indian economist also served as the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) from 1982 to 1985.