Zayed’s dream of union was fulfilled in the Emirates thanks to the continuation of the march of children and grandchildren in the path of pioneers and founders, and Zayed’s dream of the Emirati humanitarian achievement and space travel, achieved by Zayed’s children and grandchildren, and before the “Hope Probe” ended its journey to Mars, the Emirates waved, and said: This achievement is for the Arabs And the Muslims, the blurring of the stereotypical and printed image of Arabs and Muslims in the other is intended for it to prevail, but the Emirates appeared from the garment of its privacy, to erase a general image, and said: The achievement of Arabs and Muslims in general, and the joy of humanity.

The Emirates for Mars and in history, is the joy of a people and a nation, and leaders who overcame difficulties, and worked without looking back and not shaken by gossip or breaking the oars, they were dreaming, and tomorrow they do, and for the restrained, and the ashes, and the investment of our leadership at all levels in youth, education and art Leading things is what made the Emirates a difficult number, and the efforts of the past fifty years in planning and building and challenging the impossible have resulted in plowing the sea, planting trees, and the elevation of people, the inhabitant, the citizen and the visitor to the Emirates, and made the Emirati person proud of the country, of all its gains, and the meaning of loyalty to the land and the leadership To the people, and this is what distinguishes us, the goods of the earth could have been plundered and depleted and went east and west, without real development, without caring for the citizen, and without any achievement that people could be proud of, as did many radical revolutions, false national movements, and ideological parties, and in the end there is nothing. Other than catching the wind, a non-humiliated citizen, a homeless person in Asqaa, an exile at home and abroad, the UAE and its wise leadership chose good, chose peace, and chose to fortify its security, protect its independence, establish a modern successive state, and processions Every progress that mankind tends towards, without forgetting to give everything it can to help a brother, friend, tired, poor, sick, and humanly needy person, so it has devoted part of its goods to the happiness of the other, which is something that makes us happy, and brings happiness to our hearts that we know in the Emirates as something like the taste of cold water in Burning thirst.

I did not know as a personal experience all these years how joy and happiness make you sweat in winter, and you wish that your heart would fly out of your cage, and you sincerely would like to accept all the heads of beautiful people who do extraordinary things in our lives, a kiss on the head of the head of state, the good of the whole country, and a kiss on The head of his deputy, who was the source of hope, the inspector of dreams, and a kiss on the head of the Crown Prince, who protected the achievement, watched over it, made the impossible possible, verifiable, and many kisses on the heads of our space team, the head of our spear, and the flagpole, you are the Emirates, and you are its pride, And the crown of her victory, and kisses distributed and flying to all the people in the Emirates whose hearts were shaking, and their voices scared, in order for hope to be fulfilled, and the Emirates rejoiced in its historical and humanitarian achievement.

In the height of our joy, and the purpose of our joy, we do not forget those people hiding in their burrows now, who used to harbor failure, seeking it, and wanting anything through which to direct their reckless arrows to the Emirates, as they always did, without realizing even once that the UAE was operating on itself, and for the sake of The same, while they are working in the Emirates, for the sake of others they do not know, and there is a difference between doing good and doing satanic. These ignorant people were and still are everywhere and time. When the Apollo vehicle crashed once, they suddenly appeared from their burrows, and said: «God has authority On the infidels their bad deeds, this one that defies the divine will », and other stoning by ignorance, backwardness and distance from the logic of reality and history, only people are aware, and the humanists used to call and cry the dead of the crash of the spacecraft, a difference between ignorance and knowledge, and between man as the caliph of God on earth, and between a wrecker Urbanism, and absent mind.

Congratulations to the Emirates Mars and history .. Congratulations to the Emirates for arriving “March” before “March”.